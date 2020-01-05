A late start to the season and an abundance of still-standing corn helped contribute to a significant year-over-year decline in the number of deer harvested during gun hunting seasons in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
In Iowa, the total number of deer killed fell from 108,401 in 2018 to 86,158 last year. It was a similar situation in Wisconsin, where 167,693 deer were killed during 2019’s nine-day gun season, a 22% decline from the 213,972 deer harvested during the same period the prior year.
A year-over-year decline also was observed in Illinois, though to a lesser degree. The 75,349 deer killed during the 2019 gun hunting season was modestly lower than the 80,957 harvested in 2018.
“We were behind on harvest,” said Rachel Torbert, a spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. “We still had corn and beans in the field, which means deer had some extra hiding spaces they don’t usually have.”
But it’s not all bad news, according to Kevin Wallenfang, a deer and elk ecologist with the Wisconsin DNR. While the number of deer harvested via shotguns has declined significantly, alternative hunting methods — archery and muzzle-loader guns, for example — are becoming increasingly popular.
“A much higher percentage of our total harvest is coming outside the traditional nine-day season,” Wallenfang said.
ENVIRONMENTAL FACTORS
Unpredictable and unseasonable weather significantly delayed harvest throughout the Midwest this year, according to experts. That left plenty of standing corn and other crops in which deer could hide.
Plus, the late Thanksgiving meant a later start to the season in all three states.
“This year, Thanksgiving was as late as it could possibly be, which means that our first firearms season was later than usual,” Torbert said.
Hunters couldn’t venture out until after the peak of the “rut,” or the deer mating season, when deer tend to emerge from hiding.
Nate Johnson, an Iowa DNR conservation enforcement officer who covers Dubuque County, offered a few additional theories for the dearth of deer that were harvested.
“In some areas in Iowa, we got hit really hard with EHD, or ‘blue tongue disease,’” Johnson said, referring to epizootic hemorrhagic disease, an infection that causes fever, breathing difficulties and swollen tongues. “That was especially in south central Iowa, (which) was an area that got hit really hard with EHD and a lot of deer died.”
And while the number of deer licenses issued in the three states remained steady, Johnson said he seemed to observe fewer hunters in the fields.
“That certainly makes a difference when there’s not as many hunters in the field to chase them from one property to the next,” Johnson said. “They just stay where they are and don’t get scared.”
POSITIVE SIGNS
Terry Kerns, an owner of Edgewood Locker in Edgewood, Iowa, said he received about 3,600 deer to process during the most recent season.
“We’re probably about 100 deer down from last year at this time, which isn’t a huge amount,” he said. “We’re not seeing a big drop-off.”
He also noted factors such as the standing corn and issues with deer illnesses, including chronic wasting disease, an always-fatal neurological infection that has become widespread throughout Wisconsin.
But there are other factors as well. For example, the “rough areas” of the state have all been bought up, meaning hunters have to get permission to trek through private land.
“I think there’s just a few less hunters, too, as older hunters get older,” Kerns said.
But like Wallenfang, Torbert noted the increasing popularity of bow hunting and alternative forms of deer harvesting. Overall deer harvest numbers likely will be similar to 2018, once the final count is in, she said.
“We’re looking like we’re going to be right in that spread,” Torbert said. “The firearm numbers might be down a little bit.”
Wallenfang said Wisconsin has implemented several other types of hunts, including antlerless harvests, special harvests to cull overpopulation and even holiday hunts.
“We’ve got some areas of Wisconsin that probably have deer populations rivaling anything that they’ve ever had out there,” he said. “We’ve got areas that have 100 deer per square mile.”