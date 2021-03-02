Shalom Spirituality Center will host Spring Coffee Chat: "Sisterhood of Spring" from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, via Zoom. An incorrect time for the event was included in a story Saturday on Page 7A.
The Telegraph Herald regrets the error.
