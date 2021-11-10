Sorry, an error occurred.
MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Authorities today reported that a man was found dead Sunday near a trout stream south of Manchester.
The man's name was not released, but the Delaware County Sheriff's Department reported that he was a 60-year-old from Matherville, Ill.
A press release states that deputies responded to 22693 205th Ave., near Manchester Fish Hatchery, after receiving a report of a man found near a stream. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
