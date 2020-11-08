The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Isaiah D. Miller, 34, of Asbury, Iowa, was arrested at 6:09 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of White Street on a warrant charging two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.
- Davon D. Harrison, 27, of 2826 Jackson St., was arrested at 11:20 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Jackson Street on warrants charging four counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of driving with a suspended license.
- Nicole L. Elliot, 34, of Platteville, Wis., reported the theft of $975 worth of negotiable instruments at about 12 p.m. Friday from DuTrac Community Credit Union, 380 E. 14th St.