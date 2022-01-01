This year, Dubuque native Ben Franzen found work helping a familiar television favorite back to the screen.
Franzen served as executive producer and showrunner for a new season of “Dirty Jobs.” The show, giving viewers a look at dangerous, difficult or disgusting jobs, originally ran on Discovery Channel from 2005 to 2013. On Sunday, Jan. 2, the show returns.
Over the past few years, Franzen has been working with “Dirty Jobs” host Mike Rowe on various projects through production studio School of Humans.
“During the course of working on these other television shows with Mike, we kept talking about how essential work was in the news and about how the definition of essential work was more than just health care,” Franzen said. “He wanted to get out and celebrate all jobs and bring awareness to the people who do the work that makes life easier for everyone’s day-to-day life.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, when society at large was having such conversations, seemed like the right time to bring back the show, Franzen said.
Franzen remembers the initial run of “Dirty Jobs” and occasionally would catch an episode. He wasn’t a hardcore fan but said he always respected the show.
As executive producer, Franzen worked between the television network and the creative team, handling logistics. He also helped build a team to make the show — bringing on storytellers, camera operators, producers and editors.
One of the people that Franzen contacted was Zach Hall. Hall, a field producer, was thrilled to take the call.
“’Dirty Jobs’ was one of the reasons I wanted to get into reality TV,” Hall said. “When Ben called me.... I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, it’s ‘Dirty Jobs.’”
Franzen is a 1995 graduate of Wahlert Catholic High School. After graduating from University of Iowa in 2000, Franzen began working as a photographer.
“I always knew what I wanted to do, but I didn’t know what it was called,” Franzen said.
He fell into producing when he was working on a documentary film “Copyright Criminals,” released in 2009.
“I’d been working on that for a good five years,” Franzen said. “I started blindly, going from picking up a camera into producing. I realized it wasn’t going to go anywhere unless I learned how to be a producer.”
He worked in commercial production and then found work in television producing about five or six years ago.
“As a producer, you get to do all the work,” Franzen said. “I could not decide what exactly to do, so the answer was to do everything.”
Hall said Franzen often was on set.
“I’ve honestly never seen an executive producer do as much in the field as he did,” Hall said.
Franzen is excited for people to see “Dirty Jobs.”
“I think the season’s going to be pretty exciting,” he said. “It has a real focus on why the people do what they do.”