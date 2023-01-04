The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Sheena A.M. Casey, 24, of 2563 Elm St., was arrested at 3 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree burglary.
  • The theft of a bicycle worth $500 from a residence in the 1800 block of Jackson Street was reported at about 1:55 p.m. Monday.
  • The theft of a vehicle worth $10,000 from a residence in the 4200 block of Hilken Hill Road was reported at 11:55 a.m. Monday.
  • A burglary of a motor vehicle resulting in the theft of $620 was reported at about 3:40 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Pasadena Drive.