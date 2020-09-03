A Dubuque man previously convicted of a string of car wash burglaries now is accused of three more break-ins.
Lee W. Shaffer, 34, of 808 1/2 Rhomberg Ave., was arrested on Tuesday at 1533 Central Ave. on warrants charging three counts of third-degree burglary of a motor vehicle, two counts of second-degree theft and one count each of first-degree theft, third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal mischief, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation.
Police state that Shaffer, his girlfriend, Carissa L. Daniel, 35, 1553 Central Ave., Apt. 3 and two people not named in court documents cut a lock to force their way into a construction trailer in rural Dubuque at about 3 a.m. June 25. They caused $1,500 worth of damage, stole more than $19,000 worth of power tools and entered multiple vehicles.
Investigators used traffic and private security camera footage to link the four, including Shaffer and Daniel, to the theft.
Court documents state that investigators executed a search warrant on July 3 at Daniel's residence.
They located tools taken during a July 1 burglary in rural Farley, documents state. In that break-in, forced entry caused $600 worth of damage and $7,500 worth of tools were taken from a building and vehicles. Surveillance video showed two people committing those thefts, but documents do not identify the second person.
Police also reported finding stolen items in a van driven by Jay J. Mess, 30, who is Shaffer's brother.
Online court records do not list charges against Mess in connection with the thefts, but Daniel was arrested last week on warrants charging first-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief and two counts of third-degree burglary from a motor vehicle in relation to the June 25 incident.
Shaffer and Mess were convicted of charges in 2017 and 2018 in connection with a string of car wash burglaries throughout the tri-state area.