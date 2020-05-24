For Blue Kunz, this past year has been one marked by new beginnings.
Kunz opened Which? Sandwich in September, initially launching the sandwich shop in a small space in the bustling Millwork District in Dubuque. The shop’s early success prompted Kunz to move to a larger location at 210 W. First St. in February.
As the weather warmed in March, business was beginning to pick up substantially. But that momentum came to a screeching halt when COVID-19 abruptly upended the economy.
“We went from our best weekend ever to nothing,” Kunz said. “We tried to stay open with takeout and delivery, but it wasn’t the same. There were days when we only made $20.”
During the past two months, the novel coronavirus has impacted virtually every corner of the economy. But owners of new businesses have been hit particularly hard.
Kunz said she invested about $20,000 in her recent move to Main Street, which was in addition to what she spent to open her initial location months earlier.
Which? Sandwich reopened to dine-in customers on May 15, but Kunz acknowledged that it doesn’t feel like a return to normalcy.
Many customers remain wary of the health risks of venturing into businesses. Meanwhile, the market for essential items such as beef has been thrown into disarray, forcing Kunz to reconsider her prices and cost structure.
“It’s like starting a new business all over again,” she said.
SOUL-SEARCHING
Lucy Zeimet experienced similar struggles.
She opened a new pop-up shop, named Posh No. 130, in Bellevue, Iowa, in October. Located at 130 S. Riverview St., the business sells a combination of women’s clothing and home decor.
“We hadn’t had a women’s clothing shop like this in Bellevue in many years,” Zeimet said. “We had a tremendous response. The community was really supportive.”
Staying true to her “pop-up” concept, Zeimet kept the shop open through the holiday season before closing it in early 2020. She planned to reopen it from the same spot on April 1, before the pandemic interfered with those intentions.
Like many business owners, Zeimet didn’t think she would be directly impacted by COVID-19.
“I didn’t think it would affect us here in the U.S.,” she said. “I thought it was just something happening overseas.”
Well before the pandemic’s severity hit home, Zeimet already invested significant time and money in the venture.
She began speaking with clothing vendors and ordering inventory in February, spending thousands of dollars in the process. She also spent substantial time in her business, setting up her storefront and arranging her products in anticipation of opening.
As mandated retail closures continued through April, Zeimet wondered whether these investments would go to waste.
“I had a lot of heart-to-hearts with my husband about what to do,” she said. “There was a time when I thought I should just sell the inventory I have and then get out.”
The soul-searching, however, ultimately led Zeimet to the opposite conclusion. In recent months, she has continued to bring in new inventory, supporting struggling vendors and making sure her customers have a vast array of options.
“I decided to commit,” she said. “I decided to keep plugging away.”
NEW NORMAL
Posh No. 130 reopened to customers in the first week of May, but Zeimet acknowledged it hasn’t been an immediate return to business as usual.
Patrons and staff are required to wear masks and follow other safety measures designed to stop the spread of the virus.
Zeimet said the customer count has been relatively low. Even so, there are reasons for optimism from a business perspective.
Some “out-of-towners” shopped at her store and said they were visiting Bellevue for the first time. Another couple of customers remarked that they had committed to spend the entirety of their stimulus checks at local businesses, and Posh No. 130 was among them.
As Kunz reopens Which? Sandwich, she is playing catch-up financially.
The past two months — which were marked by stable expenses and free-falling revenues — will affect her balance sheet for the foreseeable future
“I didn’t get a break on the phone bill or the internet bill, or the lights and the heat,” she said. “I didn’t get a break on any bills. I paid all of those, and it drained my savings account.”
But the slow and steady return of customers has served as a reminder of why she opened the business in the first place.
Kunz hopes customers will show a commitment to local business that mirrors that of the entrepreneurs who open them.
“I just hope people support your local mom-and-pops,” Kunz said. “We are ones that have been hurt the most by this. When people go back out again, I hope they remember us.”