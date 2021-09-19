Dubuque woman’s family cradles her life, not its loss
She dropped by her family and friends’ homes, unannounced, sometimes multiple times in the same day.
There was leftover pasta to eat, milk in the fridge and nieces, nephews, sisters and cousins with whom to sing and dance.
She always left a trail of belongings behind her. Clothes, her purse, whatever.
Retrieving them gave Kylie Duster another reason to come back.
For her family, in the unreality that surrounds Kylie’s death, it still feels like she might. Kylie is about to stroll through a back door, in need of a phone charger and a big hug.
“It’s hard for me to get in a car because I liked to call her,” said her mother, Liz Allen. “The first day I went back to work, I picked up my phone to call her.
“I couldn’t.”
Kylie died on July 28 at the age of 20. Police discovered her body inside a closet in her Dubuque apartment. Law enforcement is investigating the case, but has not announced whether they consider it a homicide.
Kylie’s family wants to remember her fearless and unapologetic life, not her absence.
Dubuque teen faces adult charges in July fatal shooting
The teen accused of the fatal shooting of Robert Powell-Moore on July 17 in Dubuque has been waived from juvenile to adult court to face charges.
Jaquez B.L. Pease, 15, of 1949 Jackson St., was served warrants Monday at North Iowa Juvenile Detention Services, Waterloo, charging voluntary manslaughter, willful injury causing serious injury, reckless use of a firearm and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, according to Dubuque police and newly available online court documents.
The documents reveal additional details of the altercation that led to the death of Powell-Moore, who was found with a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest at about 5:24 p.m. July 17, in an alley behind 1401 Central Ave. Powell-Moore was pronounced dead 18 minutes later at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
Iowa Greyhound Park to close following 2022 season
Dubuque’s greyhound racing park will permanently close following an abbreviated 2022 season, marking the end of an era that began more than 35 years ago.
Iowa Greyhound Park General Manager and Director of Racing Brian Carpenter said next season will be the park’s last, calling the decision to cease racing “a done deal.”
Carpenter, who started working at the greyhound park at the age of 16, said he’s just one of many people who feel a close connection to greyhound racing.
“I am sure there will be a lot of sad people,” Carpenter said. “People stop me all the time and ask me, ‘Can you keep it going?’ As much as I’d love to keep it going, we just cannot do it.”
Details for next year’s schedule are not set in stone, but Carpenter said the 2022 racing season will likely last for “only a month or two.” That would pale in comparison to this year’s racing schedule, which spanned six months and featured 112 racing days.
Proposed Iowa redistricting map would reshape region
Iowa’s first proposed legislative maps of the decennial redistricting process would make major shifts to both congressional and state districts in the eastern part of the state.
Changes proposed in legislative districts drawn by the state Legislative Services Agency based on 2020 U.S. census figures include moving four local counties to a new congressional district, including Dubuque County. The proposal also would significantly shift some local state Senate and House districts.
Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties currently are all in Iowa’s First Congressional District, represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson. Under the proposed map, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties would join Iowa’s Second Congressional District — currently represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks. Jones County would remain in the First Congressional District.
Area schools struggle finding substitute teachers
Dubuque Community Schools officials have about 80 fewer substitute teachers than they did last year.
About 180 substitute teachers currently are on the district’s rosters, a number that in previous years had been over 250, said Amy Hawkins, the district’s chief human resources officer. To combat the shortage, the district is offering a $2,000 stipend to teacher subs who work 80% of school days this academic year, prorated based on when they join the district.
“We’re just trying to be as proactive as we can moving forward,” Hawkins said. “As the year goes on, and things come up, we just want to make sure that we ... have our positions filled as much as possible.”
Dubuque district officials also still are looking for more teachers, paraprofessionals, food service workers and bus drivers this fall. Other local school districts, likewise, said finding enough workers has been a challenge this year amid teacher shortages and labor shortages more generally. That has them figuring out ways to recruit new staff and to fill those positions with existing workers.
Dubuque mulls $4.2 million property purchase
Dubuque city staff members proposed a $4.2 million property purchase for the creation of a new industrial park.
The property, located northwest of the Southwest Arterial and U.S. 61 intersection, consists of 156 acres of agricultural property that would become the city’s first land development along the Southwest Arterial corridor. Dubuque City Council members will be asked to approve a purchase agreement for the property at their meeting on Monday, Sept. 20.
Jill Connors, the city’s economic development director, said the land’s size and proximity to multiple major highways and Dubuque Regional Airport make it potentially highly desirable land for businesses seeking to move to Dubuque.
“This property would hit a lot of the criteria that a lot of companies are looking for,” Connors said. “It is very well positioned.”