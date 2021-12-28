A house with a long history in Dubuque is getting a major facelift and soon will become the residence of a local college president.
University of Dubuque leaders are undertaking a $2.3 million renovation of the home at 140 Fremont Ave. Once completed, the nearly century-old house will be used as a residence for the college’s president and as a space to host gatherings.
“We thought it would be appropriate to help restore it, and it would be appropriate for a gathering place and a president’s residence,” said Doug Horstmann, a member of UD’s Board of Trustees.
The house is undergoing a major remodel that includes all new mechanical systems, insulation, a kitchen renovation, a new garage, an expanded deck area and a circle driveway, among other improvements, said Marty Johnson, owner of Straka Johnson Architects.
The work aims to maintain the building’s historic nature, Johnson said.
“There’s so many unique aspects inside the house,” he said. “There’s a dining room with an 18-person table there, so that ties in well with the hospitality nature of a president’s residence.”
The house’s history is deeply entwined with that of the Dubuque community.
It was constructed in the 1920s, and its original owners were Emil and Olga Loetscher. Emil was the son of Christian Loetscher, who founded Farley & Loetscher Manufacturing Co. At its peak, the business employed more than 1,000 people in downtown Dubuque.
In 1939, the Archdiocese of Dubuque purchased the home, which became the residence of Archbishop Francis J.L. Beckman, according to Duane Hagerty, president and CEO of Heritage Works. The nonprofit researched the history of the home in recent years to see if it could potentially be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The house was sold in the mid-1940s to Harry Wahlert, who owned Dubuque Packing Co. Wahlert lived in the house for decades, leaving it to the Archdiocese of Dubuque after he died in 1974. The home became a private residence in 1981.
“When we started looking into it, I had no idea about the history of it,” Hagerty said. “It was kind of interesting unpeeling the layers of the history of it and finding out about the personalities that lived in it.”
The Fremont Avenue house was donated to UD by a benefactor in 2016, and school leaders saw the opportunity to rehabilitate it with an eye on its historic significance, Horstmann said. Work on the house is expected to be completed in mid-2022.
The house is closer to UD than the current president’s residence, Horstmann said. It also is larger, which will allow it to accommodate more students and faculty for gatherings.
“It needed a fair amount of updating to be able to use it as that type of facility,” Horstmann said.