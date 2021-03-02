DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The 45th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dyersville is set for March 13.
The parade will start at 1:30 p.m., while participating groups will line up starting at 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of St. Francis Xavier.
The parade is being presented by the Dyersville Ancient Order of Hibernians and sponsored by Big River United Energy.
Prizes will be awarded to the best “Irish-themed” floats and individuals.
An open-to-the-public Mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier as well.