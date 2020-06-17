UPDATE
One person was injured this morning in a rollover crash that temporarily closed a stretch of a busy Dubuque roadway.
Yasmine Y. Bullock, 20, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of her minor injuries, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 10:10 a.m. today on Pennsylvania Avenue near Lenox Street. A crash report states that Bullock was eastbound when her vehicle drifted to the right and rear-ended a legally parked, unoccupied vehicle. Bullock then overcorrected and rolled her vehicle onto its top.
Bullock was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle and driving with a suspended license.