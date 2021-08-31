LANCASTER, Wis. — Following delays stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the construction of a new Kwik Trip on the north side of Lancaster is underway.

Crews are prepping for the installation of underground utilities and intend to perform work on the t ank, canopy and concrete, according to company Real Estate Manager Dax Connely.

Construction will resume in the spring, with a completion date in late spring or early summer of 2023.

The new location will offer more than 9,000 square feet of space and more take-home food and grocery options. There also will be a car wash and 20 gas pumps.

