Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
LANCASTER, Wis. — Following delays stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the construction of a new Kwik Trip on the north side of Lancaster is underway.
Crews are prepping for the installation of underground utilities and intend to perform work on the t ank, canopy and concrete, according to company Real Estate Manager Dax Connely.
Construction will resume in the spring, with a completion date in late spring or early summer of 2023.
The new location will offer more than 9,000 square feet of space and more take-home food and grocery options. There also will be a car wash and 20 gas pumps.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.