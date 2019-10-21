The Dubuque Community Organizations Active in Disaster will hold an educational session from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St.
Session topics include fundraising for disaster response, efforts of emergency personnel and first responders, volunteer opportunities, cleanup and recover and pet and animal rescue.
The event is hosted by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States.
Register on Facebook at bit.ly/DubuqueCOAD