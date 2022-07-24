Board opens bidding on Fulton, soccer complex
Bids for two Dubuque Community School District properties opened Tuesday.
The Dubuque Community School Board on Monday unanimously voted to seek bids for the former Fulton Elementary School and the Dubuque Soccer Complex, with bids opening at 8 a.m. Tuesday and closing at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. Interested buyers should submit their proposal in a sealed envelope to the Board’s legal counsel at Fuerste, Carew, Juergens & Sudmeier, PC Attn: Edward F. Henry, 890 Main Street, Suite 200, Dubuque, IA 52001.
Board documents state that after bids have closed, the law firm will present all proposals to the board for review. Members will consider “all factors deemed relevant” in selecting a bid for each property and will negotiate a purchase agreement, reserving the right to reject all bids.
As the board voted to approve opening bids for both properties, Board Member Nancy Bradley emphasized that board members and district officials had given the matter considerable thought before doing so.
“We considered many different ways, many different processes (and) nuances, and with (board attorney Ed Henry’s) advice, this seems to be a sound and rational way to proceed,” she said. “I don’t want the community to think that tonight is our first consideration of it.”
Dubuque City Council OKs rezoning of Milk House
The planned development for a new deli and bakery in a historic Dubuque building was given City Council approval on Monday.
Following a public hearing, Dubuque City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve rezoning the properties at 620 S. Grandview Ave. and 333 Bryant St. from C-1 neighborhood commercial and R-3 moderate density multiple-family residential to PC planned unit development.
No residents spoke out in opposition to the rezoning request.
The rezoning request is tied to a project by property owners Tim Conlon and Roux Conlon-Loar to renovate and restore the building popularly known as the “Milk House,” open a deli and grocery store and demolish the existing building at 333 Bryant St. and construct a new structure to house a bakery. Conlon purchased the Milk House property last year after the former business, Milk House Artisan Eatery, Baked Goods & Catering, closed following permit issues and resistance from neighbors of the property toward a planned expansion of the business.
City airport terminal honors WWII pilot
Two years ago, Dawnelle Gordon submitted a petition asking for the renaming of the Dubuque Regional Airport’s main terminal after a local Black war hero.
On Tuesday, Gordon stood amongst the family members of Robert L. Martin to cut the ribbon to commemorate the airport terminal’s new name, the Capt. Robert L. Martin Terminal.
“We can all learn from their stories as long as we continue to tell their stories,” Gordon said. “This is why we need to honor those who have served whose stories haven’t been historically recognized.”
The official renaming of the terminal follows a two-year campaign by Gordon, the Martin family and several other Dubuque residents. In 2020, the Dubuque Regional Airport Commission voted unanimously to approve renaming the airport terminal after the Black World War II fighter pilot. Over the next two years, supporters have worked to raise $100,000 to fund the construction and installation of a monument at the airport.
“Tonight, we honor a hometown hero,” said Dominique Martin, daughter of Robert L. Martin, who read a speech by her sister, Gabrielle Martin, during the ceremony. “Tonight we celebrate Robert’s triumph over adversity.”
Robert L. Martin was raised in Dubuque, attended Washington Middle School and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. At Iowa State University, he earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.
Country star to headline in Dubuque
A chart-topping country star will be performing in Dubuque later this year.
Dierks Bentley will headline a concert on Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
Jeanne Vondal, player development manager for Q Casino, said she is waiting to officially confirm an opening act for the show, though a Back Waters Stage Facebook post lists country singer Matt Stell as special guest.
General admission tickets will cost $74.50. Tickets sales began July 22 at BackWatersStage.com or at guest services at Q Casino in Dubuque.
Simmons Pet Food adding new line
A pet food producer in Dubuque is primed for a production expansion that will welcome more than 30 additional employees to its already- growing workforce.
Simmons Pet Food started operations in Dubuque last July. A second pet food production line will begin commercial operation in August.
The new line, which is installed in the existing facility, was part of the company’s original growth plan in Dubuque. Once in operation, the second line will add 17 million cases, or 240 million units, to the Dubuque plant’s annual production output, and the facility’s total workforce will top 400.
