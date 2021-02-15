The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors approved $390,000 to be budgeted toward watershed improvement projects again this year.
These would be set aside for implementation of the suite of soil and water conservation programs the county has spent the last year planning, wherein the county pays farmers to use practices that benefit the land and water.
Altogether, the $390,000 would go into the county’s Land Stewardship fund.
“These are project implementation dollars — money that would go toward Dubuque County projects related to flood control, water quality, habitat improvement, ecosystem improvement, and so forth,” explained County Watershed Program Coordinator Eric Schmechel last week. “We’re building a brand new program and excited to keep this thing moving forward.”
Of the Land Stewardship Fund, $100,000 is set for payments through the Trutera Insight Engine — the innovative agriculture arm of Land O Lakes co-op, which rates agriculture operations on a point system and awards dollars based on good practices. Another $150,000 would be for the ReHarvest program — through a branch of the Iowa Soybean Association, which pays for soil health and water quality outcomes based on modeling data. The remaining $140,000 would be for edge-of-field practices — buffer strips, etc.
Schmechel said these programs already have several farmers signed up. As of now, those are one-year agreements.
In initial evaluation of the programs, he said the county may, it turns out, be better suited to making the programs longer-term contracts.
Supervisor Harley Pothoff was interested in that notion.
“You wouldn’t be paying more because the points are going to be down when you get into the third or fourth year,” he said. “It probably would be good to lock it in like that.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough, though, thought it too early to adapt the programs.
“I’d like to see us do this a couple of years first,” she said. “We’ve got to get something under our belt before we’re tweaking payment structure.”
Supervisor Jay Wickham agreed that the county’s energy should be focused on implementing the program at hand.
“We’ve been fiddling with our bait quite a while. Let’s get a couple of lines in the water,” he said.