Sally Cain had a passion for the underdog.
The Dubuque resident spent many years working in Dubuque school lunchrooms and made a point to keep an eye out for the students sitting by themselves in the cafeteria. When she noticed them, she would go sit with them or make sure they had a friend.
If she saw someone struggling at the grocery store, she would help them load their purchases into their car. If someone was having a hard time, Sally was there to assist.
“She was always willing to help, no matter what it was,” said Sally’s daughter Penny Fleckenstein.
Marcella “Sally” L. Cain, of Dubuque, died on Feb. 26 at the age of 83.
She was born on Sept. 26, 1938, in Dubuque to William and Helen McCoy. She married Donald Cain on July 28, 1956.
The couple went on to have eight children: Cheryl Gerdemann, Cal Cain, Robert Cain, Penny Fleckenstein, Liz Miller, LeRoy Cain, Tammy Stifel and Jennifer Lovell.
With eight kids in the house, being a mom was a full-time job for Sally. There were eight breakfasts to make and eight lunches to pack for school, plus a house to clean and clothes to wash and dinner to prepare so the family could sit down together every evening. The kids took their turns doing the dishes and always kept their things picked up when they weren’t being used.
“My mom was 100% mother,” Cal said. “Everything revolved around the kids, taking care of the house and their well-being, and it didn’t matter to her what was going on in the world if it didn’t affect her kids.”
When it came time for the school year to start, all the kids got at least one new outfit and a pair of shoes. A trip to the grocery store required two carts — going to the grocery store with Mom to push the second cart was always a treat — and cost about $100, which was a large sum for the time.
“Two grocery carts was a big chunk of their budget, and that happened every single week, and a lot of times throughout the week, she would have to run back for more milk and bread,” Tammy said.
Life wasn’t always easy with a family of 10. Donald and Sally struggled to make ends meet, as Donald worked his way up to a financially stable job as an electrician.
“It was all they could do just to make the house payment on the new house that was built without the garage and without air conditioning,” Robert said. “The A/C was installed by Dad from taking two broken A/C units and making one good A/C unit and installing it himself.”
Still, Sally made sure her kids were taken care of and always had what they needed.
“She made it so I never felt like I was not cared for or that I was not provided for,” Tammy said. “... We were just loved.”
Donald brought in extra income by playing in various bands, and Sally loved to attend the performances almost every weekend at Happy’s Place, where she would hang out with the band members’ wives and dance.
“That was probably some of the more relaxing, enjoyable times for my parents to spend together,” Robert said. “Everybody in Dubuque knew my dad’s band, and my mom, she was very social. She loved to visit with people.”
Sally went to work once her kids were out of the house, first at Aladdin Dry Cleaners before finding her way to Dubuque Community Schools, where she worked from 1995 to 2021.
She worked in school lunchrooms, spending her longest stint at Hempstead High School, where she cleaned tables and served food but particularly enjoyed spending time with students.
“She just made sure that the children were the focus — not the food but the children,” Robert said. “That’s what she loved about being in that cafeteria.”
In their later years, Sally and Donald made regular trips to St. Louis to attend the Steel Guitar Convention. Sally always had wanted to travel and hadn’t had many opportunities to go on trips when her children were growing up, so she enjoyed the chance to get out of Dubuque.
Other than those trips, many of Sally’s travels when she got older were to visit her children and grandchildren, who were spread out around the country.
“That was some of the times that I think my mom enjoyed the most, was when she got to visit her grandchildren,” Robert said.
Sally had 21 grandchildren, and for each one’s 13th birthday, she would go to where they lived and take them on a shopping spree.
“They would be able to buy whatever they wanted,” Penny said. “It was a really special treat to be able to do that.”
When she was home, Sally loved working in the garden, sitting outside and going on walks. When the grandkids came to visit in the summer, she would walk with them down to Beecher’s Ice Cream for frozen treats.
“She loved to be outside all the time,” Penny said.
Donald died in 2014. Toward the end of Sally’s life, her children took care of her to make sure she could stay at her home. Sally generally stayed healthy — she swore that ice cream kept her bones strong — but eventually contracted lung cancer before her death in February.
Sally’s children said they learned from their mother the importance of family, being kind to others and treating everyone with respect.
“She was a mom for sure,” Robert said. “She loved raising us. She loved children her whole life. She was definitely a nurturer. She spent a lot of time talking to us about what was going on in our life, how things were going, all the way up until her passing.”
