A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sex crimes against children in two counties.
Joshua K. Shaw, 31, of Dubuque, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Delaware County to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to enticing a minor under 13-sexual abuse or exploitation. As part of a plea deal, dismissed were two counts of telephone dissemination of obscene material to a minor.
He also was recently sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two years in prison for indecent conduct with a child. However, that sentence will run concurrently to the Delaware County sentence.
Court documents state that Delaware County authorities found that Shaw had a text conversation with a girl under the age of 13 in November 2019, asking her to get a ride from Manchester to Dubuque for the purpose of having sex with her.
Dubuque County court documents state that law enforcement received a report that Shaw had inappropriately touched a child younger than 10 in September in Dubuque.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of sexual crimes.