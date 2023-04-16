DARLINGTON, Wis. — Another generation of the Black family is carpeting and tiling floors in Lafayette County and beyond.
“We’re getting up there in the generations of it,” Keith Black said of the family business.
Black’s Floor Covering in Darlington traces its lineage to 1941. That’s when Dotson Black began constructing homes. Dotson’s son, Ronald, handled floor coverings for the family firm, Dotson Black & Son.
Al Black, 68, the son of the late Ronald Black, takes up the story.
“My father and his father, Ronald Black and Dotson Black, built homes together, and they started to put the flooring in themselves because they weren’t getting a good enough job done by the people they had hired to do it,” he said. “There were a lot of wood floors at that time, in the ’40s and early ’50s.”
Ronald Black died in 2019 at age 89. With Dotson Black, Ronald built more than 100 homes in the Darlington area. Ronald founded Black’s Floor Covering and worked at the store until his retirement. Ronald and his wife, Pat, also owned the Towne Motel in Darlington for 22 years.
A full-page newspaper advertisement for Dotson Black & Son from April 20, 1967, hangs in the current home of Black’s Floor Covering, 214 Main St.
A caption under a photo of Dotson Black explains that the evolution of home financing meant that farmers had an easier ability to obtain new homes on their farmland, which helped fuel the success of the Black family’s construction business. A caption under a photo of Ronald Black explains that his part of the business specialized in ceramic, Formica, carpeting, linoleum and other types of floor coverings.
Al’s uncle, William McConnell, had a furniture business called Home Center Furniture. Ronald operated his flooring business in an area of that store in the late ’60s.
“It was in business for seven or eight years,” Al said of Home Center Furniture. “Furniture wasn’t selling so good at that time.”
Al joined his father in the flooring business in 1972. By that time, the family business had its own building on the north end of Darlington.
“The (former) store was on Madison Street,” said Keith, Al’s son.
“It’s in a residential area,” said Al’s son Brandon Black. “It used to be a grocery store a long time ago — Miller’s Grocery.”
The family business was located in the former grocery store building for about a decade.
“We worked out of there until the early 1980s, then my dad had a heart condition and my wife, Dianne, and I took it over,” Al said. “We took over the business in 1984.”
“We moved the business onto Main Street in the early 1980s,” Al said. “First, we rented, and then we bought the building eventually.”
The current generation soon joined Al at Black’s Floor Covering.
“My sons came into the business 20 years ago,” Al said. “Now, they have taken it over, but I’m not yet really out of it.”
Major flooding of the Pecatonica River at Darlington occurs about every decade, Brandon said, and one flood in the early 1990s sent the river creeping up Darlington’s Main Street and brought floodwater onto the showroom floor of the business.
“Now, the buildings have been mitigated against flooding,” Keith said.
Steps currently lead up from the door of the 1922-era building to the showroom floor. The door was once level with the floor.
Al continues to work at the family flooring business. He and Dianne recently sold the business to sons Keith, 40, and Brandon, 37.
“I’m very proud that my sons have taken it over,” Al said.
Brandon and his wife, Alana, own Main Furniture, located across Main Street from the flooring business.
“The furniture store does well, too,” Al said. “We bought it eight years ago from Dennis Murphy. It used to be called ‘Murph’s Furniture.’ So, it’s all family owned.”
Keith described Al and Dianne’s current roles in the business as “semi-retired.”
“Mom is running the store part-time,” he said. “(Our parents’ role) is slowly shifting toward full retirement. We have to figure a few things out about the store and learn a little bit more about running it.”
Keith said it was natural for him and Brandon to join their dad in the business.
“We’ve worked all of our lives in it,” he said. “When we were young, the warehouse was in the basement of our house for a lot of years. We were always around carpet.”
Black’s Floor Covering remains a relatively small operation, mostly consisting of the Black family.
“We have one guy who works for us in the winter that goes back to work on the road crew in the summer, and he is back doing that,” Keith said.
The business takes the family as far as Madison and Dubuque for jobs.
“It can be satisfying to see a hard job get done and look really good,” Keith said. “Some of the stuff you do ends up looking pretty sharp. If (customers) are happy, then we’re happy.”
