In mid-March, Breitbach’s Country Dining in Balltown was abruptly forced to shut down due to the spread of COVID-19.
Owners Mike and Cindy Breitbach assessed their surroundings and observed a problem confronting many eateries: They had a huge inventory of food and no one to serve it to.
Not wanting the food to go to waste, staff members loaded up copious amounts of perishables — including salads, produce and 400 pieces of fresh chicken — and delivered them to the Dubuque Rescue Mission.
“We didn’t want to throw anything away,” said Mike. “If it didn’t go there, it would have gone in a dumpster. We’re just happy we found a place for it.”
The Breitbachs are far from the only tri-state residents who recently have been forced to consider alternative plans for their food supply. Similar concerns have sprouted up for a variety of farmers, as well as large institutions like schools.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer patterns had increasingly been shifting toward dining out instead of eating at home. The U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2018 reported that Americans spent $678 billion at restaurants and just $627 billion at markets.
The massive interest in eating away from home means a significant chunk of the food supply is positioned in places like restaurants or even concert and sporting venues.
Breitbach is worried that many eateries didn’t find an appropriate landing spot for their remaining food after being forced to close down.
“I am sure there’s lots of waste occurring, and that is too bad,” he said. “All of the sudden, restaurants had all this food and nowhere to go with it.”
FARMERS IN PREDICAMENT
Similarly, area farmers have been caught in the crosshairs of a rapidly shifting market.
Craig Recker, president of the Dubuque County Farm Bureau, said that farmers of all stripes have been impacted in one way or another. But it’s the dairy and livestock producers that have felt the brunt of it.
“For your crop farmers, they have some extra options,” Recker said. “They can put their product in a bin and hope for better prices down the road. The difference for livestock or dairy farmers is we have a perishable product. Right now, many people don’t have anywhere to turn.”
Recker, who farms livestock north of Dyersville, said he recently went five full weeks without receiving a single bid for his cattle.
He said his livestock has not yet gone to waste — however, the cattle are staying on the farm longer and reaching weights and sizes that are not considered optimal.
Hog producers, on the other hand, have been forced to euthanize pigs due to a dearth of buyers.
“There is a pinch in the processing right now,” Recker explained. “There’s not a shortage of food itself. But it is going to waste because there is no way to process it.”
Meat processing plants in many parts of the country have been forced to dramatically limit capacity or shut down altogether. In some cases, this has been the result of government mandates; in others, the number of workers contracting COVID-19 has been so high that plants simply cannot find the necessary workforce to keep running as they normally would.
Dairy farmers have been forced to throw away product as well, which is primarily the result of widespread restaurant closures.
Recker explained that many dairy producers typically sell in bulk to eateries or organizations like schools, packaging the milk in large bags rather than one-gallon jugs. With schools and restaurants closed, producers are incapable of shifting on a dime and putting their product into the smaller, one-gallon containers purchased by individual consumers.
“The only way to sell their product is to retool,” Recker said. “You have to switch things up so you’re selling to a grocery store and that is not an easy thing to do.”
ALTERNATIVE PLANS
Joann Franck, manager of food nutrition services at Dubuque Community Schools, said the district was able to avoid significant food waste, partially due to some lucky timing.
“We were fortunate to be going into our spring break around the time that the school closures were announced,” Franck recalled. “As a result, we had already worked down our food supply.”
When Iowa Gov. Reynolds announced prolonged school shutdowns, Dubuque Community Schools quickly canceled all food orders for the following week.
Likewise, the district immediately tried to find a home for the food that did remain.
Franck said Dubuque Community Schools moved swiftly to identify organizations that would benefit from food donations, including St. Stephen’s Food Bank and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque.
The district also has used the remaining food to partially supply various sites around town where students can receive no-cost meals while school is not in session.
For Franck, finding an alternative use for food is of utmost importance.
“Anytime there is food waste, that is concerning,” she said. “We know there’s a better way to utilize food, and we know it’s important to find a way to serve it to those in the community.”