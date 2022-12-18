When asked about what drives a person to represent an accused criminal, Steven Drahozal pointed to a framed photo of the U.S. Constitution hanging in the Dubuque public defender’s office.

“We are the only job required in the Bill of Rights,” he said. “I’m not making that up. It’s in the Sixth Amendment. … Even if (a defendant) did do what they are accused of, they are better than the worst thing they have ever done, and they deserve representation. They are still a human being.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.