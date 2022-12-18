When asked about what drives a person to represent an accused criminal, Steven Drahozal pointed to a framed photo of the U.S. Constitution hanging in the Dubuque public defender’s office.
“We are the only job required in the Bill of Rights,” he said. “I’m not making that up. It’s in the Sixth Amendment. … Even if (a defendant) did do what they are accused of, they are better than the worst thing they have ever done, and they deserve representation. They are still a human being.”
When people are charged with a crime and cannot afford to hire an attorney, public defenders step in.
In the six-person public defender’s office in Dubuque, the caseload can be high. Drahozal, who has worked in that office for eight years, said the attorneys typically have 150 to 225 cases at a given time, though he noted one defendant can have multiple cases.
“We do this all day every day,” noted Leigha Lattner, who has worked in the Dubuque office for four years. “We joke that we’re the best attorneys money can’t buy.”
Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter stressed that the work done by public defenders is a “critical” component of the justice system.
“Everyone has a constitutional right to have an attorney when they’re charged with an indictable offense,” he said. “If you can’t go out and afford an attorney, you have a right to one at the state’s expense. Having our public defender’s office is just crucial to maintaining that constitutional right to counsel. If we didn’t have that, the whole system would break down.”
BIG CASELOADS, COVERAGE AREAS
The Dubuque public defenders’ caseloads include cases from a wide coverage area. The Dubuque office takes all indictable criminal cases in Dubuque County that could require jail time, from aggravated misdemeanors to the most serious felony offenses. The office also takes cases from Delaware County, as well as felony cases from Clayton County.
Kristy Hefel, supervisor of the Dubuque public defender’s office, said the attorneys there also can be appointed on Class A felony cases in Allamakee and Winneshiek counties. Class A felonies, such as first-degree murder and sexual abuse resulting in serious injury, are punishable in Iowa by life in prison without parole.
In cases of a conflict of interest, the Dubuque public defenders are the first conflict office for Class A felony cases in Clinton and Jackson counties, as well as the second conflict office for Class A felonies in Blackhawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Fayette, Henry and Jones counties.
If a public defender’s caseload gets too high, or they are working on a high-profile case requiring significant time, Drahozal said, private attorneys contracted with the state public defender office will be called to take cases.
“We want to ensure the quality of representation, not just crank them out,” Hefel said. “We’re thorough because we only do this. I think everybody here is really competent at what they do. Sometimes, it does get to a point where we have to limit cases, but everybody knows what they’re doing to give the best defense.”
Drahozal said there are many resources available to aid Dubuque public defenders as they prepare a case. Shane Flesher, the investigator working in the Dubuque office, conducts witness interviews and finds relevant experts to help the attorneys.
“We do have quite a few resources to fight back,” Drahozal said. “I once had an expert witness drive in from Colorado, and we won that case.”
He said he now spends a bulk of time going over video relevant to a client’s case, from traffic camera footage to jail footage.
“Even if you have a minor case at a lower level, if they were arrested, three officers may have been involved in that arrest,” he said. “So, you might have three hours of video to watch. A bulk of time is spent just reviewing the facts of the case.”
Across the Mississippi River, the public defender’s office in Lancaster, Wis., covers all of Grant, Crawford, Iowa and Richland counties.
Jeff Erickson, who manages the office, said the staff includes himself and three other attorneys, while they seek to hire for one open spot. Each attorney typically focuses on a specific county to avoid traveling throughout the southwest corner of the state, he said.
Erickson said an attorney in the Grant County office can take about 15 felony cases and 30 misdemeanor cases per month.
“The criminal justice system grinds slowly, so you’re not resolving each of those cases a month,” he noted. “You have carryover. … There’s no getting around that the individual public defender gets a lot of cases, but it’s not insurmountable. It doesn’t hinder our ability to provide excellent representation.”
A variety of factors go into determining whether a defendant qualifies for a public defender, and the discussion on those qualifications in Dubuque typically happens in morning court after a person has been arrested.
Typically, those having an income of at or below 125% of the U.S. poverty level qualify for a public defender in Iowa. However, other factors, such as the number of dependents a person has, also factor into that decision.
Those wishing for a public defender must fill out a financial affidavit with their income and assets, and then a judge makes the determination on whether they qualify.
“There is some leeway to appoint counsel if a person is very close to the income threshold, but if the level of offense is serious enough that not appointing counsel would be prejudicial to the defender, that’s generally the process,” Bitter said. “If they don’t qualify financially, they are told that they can represent themselves or hire a private attorney.”
Drahozal said a vast majority of cases going through the Dubuque County Courthouse involve the public defender’s office.
“I’d say 80% to 90% of people qualify for a court-appointed attorney,” he said. “For a big, serious crime, you generally are appointed an attorney. If it’s for a minor crime, you may not qualify.”
In Wisconsin, people also qualify for a public defender if they are at or below 125% of the federal poverty level, but Erickson said similar factors of income, dependents and assets are considered.
“Mostly, if they aren’t working at all, in all probability they’re going to qualify,” he said. “Even if they’re making a decent wage, if they have a lot of dependents, they will qualify. That’s the sort of standard that the state generated.”
According to the Jo Daviess County (Ill). Public Defender’s Office website, qualifying for a public defender is decided on a case-by-case basis. Those wishing to have a public defender must fill out an affidavit of assets and liabilities, which will be reviewed by a judge. The judge then decides whether to appoint a public defender.
CHANGES OVER TIME
One thing that local public defenders reported noticing over the last several years is an increase in severity of what their clients are accused of. Drahozal and Lattner recently represented Mark Fishler, who was convicted in August of first-degree murder.
“You used to go five years and not have another Class A felony,” Hefel said. “Now, everybody has multiple Class A felonies pending.”
Theresa Sampson Brown, another Dubuque public defender, also noted that charges of threats of terrorism have increased. The Telegraph Herald previously reported there have been 10 arrests for threat of terrorism this year in Dubuque, at least twice the number of arrests from each of the four years prior.
“That has been rising, mostly with social media,” Sampson Brown said.
Drug-related issues also have become more prevalent with clients over time, as many are not able to access needed resources to address addiction or other issues.
“It’s very rare to encounter a client without a mental health issue, a substance abuse issue or both,” Drahozal said. “I have multiple clients where we scheduled a hearing to address their competency to stand trial.”
Sampson Brown worked in social work before joining the Dubuque public defender’s office 12 years ago. She said her previous role spurred her interest in working for a public defender’s office.
“With my work in the mental health field, I saw there was a need for public defenders,” she said.
Hefel added that the types of drugs used, as well as the availability of those substances, have not helped.
“It used to be marijuana and alcohol (that people were using),” she said. “Now, it’s meth. It tends to ruin lives, and it leads to criminal activity.”
Erickson said methamphetamine addiction is the top criminal issue faced in the southwest corner of Wisconsin.
“We’re dealing with a lot of rural areas, and meth is certainly prevalent, and it’s become more so,” he said. “I think it’s changed. There used to be some folks who would locally manufacture it, but we rarely see that charge anymore. Usually, it’s just possession of methamphetamine. It’s just being sourced somewhere else rather than created locally.”
In the past decade, Erickson said, treatment courts for drug-related charges have increased in Wisconsin to help defendants get needed treatment. A public defender is always available for treatment court, he said.
“Where we are, it’s helped immensely,” he said of the treatment courts. “We don’t have anything else (for drug treatment). There’s not an alternative. In Prairie du Chien, for example, you could drive to La Crosse, but if you’re an indigent person, you can’t afford to travel two hours away.”
But when it comes to having enough public defenders to cover the caseload, local attorneys did not report the type of issues seen elsewhere across the country. Hefel has been with the Dubuque office since its inception in 1991.
“We’ve had some people that do retire, but there’s been little turnover,” Hefel said. “It’s a good group. We all work well together.”
However, Hefel noted that fewer people are pursuing law degrees generally. The Law School Admission Council reported that law school applications are down 6.1% this year compared to last year.
“The first thing new graduates used to do was get on the court-appointed-attorney list,” Hefel said. “Now, there’s not as many doing that.”
Erickson said he thinks that young attorneys want to work in a public defender’s office, but it can be hard to attract people to a rural corner of the state.
“When we get a local person, it’s a boon,” he said. “We do get folks who want to relocate. I think a lot of dedicated folks are interested in being a public defender. It’s never, ever dull. The only problem we have is that I don’t think a lot of people are familiar with this area.”
CRUCIAL ROLE
Drahozal noted that it can be difficult when a client is accused of a heinous crime. The worst for him was when one of his clients was accused of killing a child. However, he stressed the need for all to have representation in a courtroom.
“A shocking number of my clients have been not guilty,” he said. “Not a majority, but there have been many cases where I have thought, ‘Wow, my client did not do this.’ And I don’t think I have represented someone that is truly evil. You get to know your clients. It doesn’t excuse what they might have done, but you get to learn the facts of a person’s life, like trauma they have experienced.”
He also noted that public defenders often play a role of teaching their clients how the criminal justice system works.
“You have to help your clients understand the system,” he added. “If you’re convicted of a felony, that’s going to affect your future. If there’s any enhancements on your sentence, that’s going to affect your future. It affects gun laws, immigration status. There’s a lot to go over with people. If they’re going to be on the sex offender registry for the rest of their lives, they have to know that. If we don’t tell them, not only have we not done our job, but we constitutionally failed.”
But despite this role, both Sampson Brown and Lattner said people sometimes don’t seem to believe public defenders have law degrees.
“I feel like I say once a week, ‘No, actually, I am a real lawyer,’” Lattner said.
Erickson noted that public defenders offices are filled with people motivated to help others and who spend a substantial amount of time trying to find the best solutions for their clients.
“The public doesn’t understand that we are specialists,” he said. “There are plenty of people doing private stuff, but this (criminal defense) is all we’re doing, eight hours a day, every day of the week. A lot of us have been doing it for a long time. We know the criminal justice system. We flat-out know the law. People think if you’re not paying, you’re not getting as good of representation, but I think it’s the exact opposite.”
Three weeks after Drahozal transitioned from a private attorney to a public defender, he recalled a client being angry about having public defender representation instead of a private attorney.
“It’s not like we forgot anything (going from private work to public defender work),” he said. “We’re actually very highly trained. I think the public perception is that we took this job because we didn’t care or wanted to coast. I think the people that take this job want to do a good job.”
