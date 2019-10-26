MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The family of a Maquoketa man who died while being detained by police earlier this year has filed a wrongful-death suit that claims arresting officers “murdered” the 22-year-old.
Patricia Steines, mother and executor of the estate of Drew M. Edwards, filed suit this week in U.S. District Court. The petition seeks damages for five alleged offenses, including excessive force and violations of open records law.
Several defendants are named in the suit, including Brendan Zeimet, an officer with the Maquoketa Police Department, and Steve Schroeder, chief deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. The city and county also are identified as defendants.
In the suit, Steines argues that Zeimet and Schroeder used stun guns to subdue Edwards on June 15, which exacerbated a heart condition and led to his death.
Steines also argued that authorities knew of Edwards’ heart condition, as he had to be hospitalized on two earlier occasions in which stun guns were used.
In one of those incidents, which occurred in May 2018, he was accused of attempting to disarm an officer during an arrest. A jury ultimately acquitted him on a charge of trying to disarm a police officer, though he was found guilty of interference with official acts.
“After murdering Edwards ... the defendants falsely claimed that Edwards had a history of attempting to disarm police officers when being placed under arrest, and that false claim became a narrative which was used to justify the murder in initial news stories and social media posts,” Steines’ attorney David O’Brien wrote in the petition.
Messages left at the Maquoketa Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Department weren’t immediately returned. A Jackson County dispatcher noted Schroeder is out of the office until Monday.
Steines also argued that officials refused to turn over important documents and records of the incident, including video. The Telegraph Herald also has submitted an open records request for these records, but has not yet received a response.
She also takes issue with the Muscatine County attorney’s investigation into officers’ actions, completed at the request of Jackson County authorities. The investigator determined arresting officers committed no criminal conduct.
“The (county attorney’s) news release concludes by claiming that ‘Edwards’ resistance to a lawful arrest led directly to his death,’ thereby setting out an unlawful standard by which any law enforcement officer in the state of Iowa could execute any resisting arrestee at any time,” O’Brien wrote.
The petition does acknowledge Edwards’ drug use and the fact that methamphetamine and marijuana were found in his system at the time of his death. However, without more detailed toxicology results, the extent of Edwards’ drug use remains a mystery, the petition argued.