GALENA, Ill. — Galena school district officials will begin exploring options for facilities improvements at Galena High School after breaking ground earlier this year on a major renovation at the district’s middle school.

The school board this week unanimously approved an agreement with Straka Johnson Architects for a conceptual study of potential facility improvements at the high school, with costs for the study not to exceed $16,800.

