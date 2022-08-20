GALENA, Ill. — Galena school district officials will begin exploring options for facilities improvements at Galena High School after breaking ground earlier this year on a major renovation at the district’s middle school.
The school board this week unanimously approved an agreement with Straka Johnson Architects for a conceptual study of potential facility improvements at the high school, with costs for the study not to exceed $16,800.
Board documents state that Straka Johnson Architects will create schematic design graphics and preliminary budgets for the potential projects. A second phase of planning, including construction and design documents, would come before the school board at a later date.
School Board President Arlee Stodden said the potential for improvements at the high school has been on the table for several years, but district officials concentrated first on an $18 million renovation and expansion project that will transform Galena Middle School into a pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade campus.
That work, which began in May, is scheduled to be completed by fall 2023 and largely is being funded through 1-cent sales tax dollars.
“That project’s rolling and going well, and so now we’re looking at the high school,” Stodden said. “This is the first step to see what we can do with the existing structure … to see what we can do to bring it more modern and make it a better area for learning.”
Superintendent Tim Vincent said that while “the bones of Galena High School are solid,” the facility has multiple mechanical issues due to age, as well as inefficient single-pane windows originally installed in the 1950s and a lack of air-conditioning.
“Those (issues) will be top of mind as part of any improvements that we do, but we’re going to look at everything,” he said. “It’s essentially an audit of our current facilities … to see what the deficiencies are, how much it would cost to remedy those deficiencies, what a 21st century high school should look like, where we’re lacking and what we could improve on.”
Vincent said district leaders hope to conclude the study by early spring, at which point the data and recommendations from the study would be brought before the school board.
“We want to be really thorough but efficient with our time,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.