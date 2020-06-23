MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- A drive-thru resource fair will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, in the parking lot of the Maquoketa Family YMCA, 500 E. Summit St.
Materials and information will be available from local agencies, as well as kid-friendly and family activity packs. A free dinner also will be available while supplies last.
The event is sponsored by Parent Pals, Area Substance Abuse Council, Jackson County Preservation Coalition, Family Resources, Maquoketa Family YMCA, I-Smile, Jackson County Prevent Child Abuse, C/J Early Childhood Iowa, Women's Health Services and Community Partnerships Protecting for Protecting Children.