Judy Wolf feels comfortable stepping up to help when her community is in need.
“I’m not too much of a spectator,” she said. “I usually get heavily involved in anything I do.”
After retiring from a career with John Deere Co., Wolf, 70, finds herself at the helm of a new challenge — steering a startup child care center during a global pandemic.
“There’s always a lot to do, and I’m up for the challenge,” said Wolf, the recipient of the 51st annual Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award.
Wolf has helped lead local United Way fundraising campaigns and served on boards for nonprofit organizations that provide counseling to individuals and families, financial literacy for young people and Catholic education to local students.
She also has applied accounting principles learned on the job to a volunteer role helping to guide Steeple Square, a continuing project to transform the former St. Mary’s Catholic Parish property at East 15th and White streets into a campus offering a community/event center, apartments, offices for nonprofit organizations and child care. It’s in that latter offering that Wolf has found her latest calling: as president of Marita Theisen Childcare Center at Steeple Square.
Wolf stepped up to oversee restoration efforts that created the child care space, helped recruit a director and students, applied for grants and tax credits and otherwise helped establish the center.
“Judy put her heart and soul into successfully opening this downtown child care center,” wrote Nicole Gantz, a member of the Steeple Square Board of Directors, when nominating Wolf for a recent “Everyday Hero” recognition.
Gantz noted that Wolf only had eight months of experience overseeing the child care center when the coronavirus pandemic struck in March. While COVID-19 threatened the health of teachers and students, worried the parents who began working from home and changed operations with the introduction of masks, social-distancing practices and temperature checks, Wolf remained what Gantz called “a true leader.”
“Judy was calm, professional, careful, thoughtful, timely, proactive,” Gantz wrote. “She was also incredibly resourceful, finding the center grants and other COVID relief opportunities. Judy also used her vast finance experience to navigate the (Paycheck Protection Program) loans and other governmental programs to help with COVID relief. Did I mention Judy is ‘just’ a volunteer? A newly appointed board president to a newly opened, nonprofit child care center? It is truly admirable what she has accomplished in 2020.”
‘DONE A LITTLE BIT OF EVERYTHING’
A Delaware County, Iowa, native, Wolf worked for John Deere — in Dubuque and elsewhere — for nearly four decades.
“I actually started at an entry-level clerical job and then advanced through several positions,” she said. “Then, in 1982, when they had cutbacks, they sent me to work as a chemical engineering analyst. At the same time, I started my undergraduate degree. My degrees are in accounting and business administration.”
Wolf began working in accounting for John Deere in 1989.
“I advanced through several accounting and supply-management positions and did a stint in the Chicago area as a purchasing manager,” she recalled.
Wolf also worked for the company in the Moline, Ill., area for about a year and a half.
“I’ve done a little bit of everything,” she said. “I learned all the aspects of business at Deere.”
That included the power of philanthropy.
“I first got involved in United Way as a donor when I first started (at Deere),” she said. “That’s when they sat you down one-on-one, and I got interested in learning more about it. I learned about all the different programs that they served and learned how vital they were to the community — everybody from the very young to the very old. I led the internal United Way campaign at Deere for many years.”
Wolf retired from Deere as a division manager in 2011, just as her United Way efforts were increasing.
Having joined the local United Way’s board of directors around 2010, Wolf co-chaired the organization’s 2012 fundraising campaign with Gary Dolphin.
“To me, United Way is a great opportunity for donors who don’t know what they want to give to,” Wolf said. “I call it ‘the mutual fund of the not-for-profits.’ You make your investment, and you know you have trained specialists from many areas of the community looking at the most critical needs and making sure your dollars are invested wisely.”
‘I’M A PEOPLE PERSON WHO LIKES TO HELP’
The Greater Tri-State Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals named Wolf its Outstanding Volunteer Philanthropist in 2014.
“Any organization Judy gets associated with benefits from her dedication, commitment and involvement,” Nelson Klavitter wrote when nominating Wolf.
Wolf has served on the boards of Junior Achievement of the Heartland’s North Region and Archdiocese of Dubuque’s Catholic Charities, and helped raise funds for Hospice of Dubuque. Wolf helped recruit gourmet chefs from around the tri-state area to prepare a five-course meal for 200 people as part of a benefit dinner and live auction for the local hospice organization in 2017. The event raised $45,000.
“I’m a people person, and I like being able to help,” Wolf said. “It’s satisfying to me if I can feel like a person is changed or impacted in any way because of something I can do. I realized that it makes me feel good as a person, and it helps them and it makes the community stronger.”
Paula Friedman, who with her husband, Terry, were the recipients of the 50th annual First Citizen Award, wrote when nominating Wolf for the TH honor that she believes Wolf’s philanthropy is “habitual.”
“She has shared her time, gifts and financial assistance with others for many years,” Friedman wrote. “Judy has made service a part of her life.”
Wolf has volunteered in leadership roles at her church, St. Columbkille Catholic, and with Holy Family Catholic Schools. Her three children attended Catholic schools in Dubuque.
“I just believe in the value of Catholic education,” she said. “In addition to receiving an excellent education, I like the spiritual guidance that comes with that. I think it’s that added element that helps make my kids the strongest individuals they can be.”
Friedman wrote that she first met Wolf about 20 years ago while serving together on a committee for a Wahlert Catholic High School fundraising event.
“She spent hours on this event and the raffle associated with it,” Friedman wrote.
Wolf has been integral in the organizing of Holy Family’s Circle of Celebration, an annual fundraising event formerly known as the Golden Gala.
“Children in Catholic schools and their families have benefited from her willingness to be a part of this fundraiser,” Friedman wrote of Wolf.
‘LOVE BEING ACTIVELY INVOLVED’
Wolf was asked several years ago if she would be interested in assisting with the finances at Steeple Square.
“For a period of time, I declined,” she said. “I’m not good at saying ‘No,’ but I just had a lot going on, including babysitting. When I first retired, I watched my three grandkids in Chicago two days a week. That was my reason for early retirement.”
The requests kept coming, though, and Wolf said she couldn’t turn them down for long — even as the assistance evolved into a nearly 40-hour-per-week task.
“It’s very rewarding,” she said. “I love what we’re doing here. I love being actively involved. Currently, I’m the treasurer of the Steeple Square board. I like that role. I like the importance of both the details and the big picture of accounting.”
Steeple Square’s child care center opened in August 2019. Wolf serves as both president and treasurer of the center.
“I get all of these jobs because I am the retired person,” she said.
‘GO BEYOND THAT HANDOUT’
“Judy Wolf is a role model for all residents of Dubuque,” Friedman wrote. “She has made giving to others part of her life — second nature.”
Wolf said she has learned that progress is sometimes slow when it comes to community improvement.
“I often tell people who complain about giving handouts that you don’t overcome generational poverty en masse,” she said. “It’s a person at a time that you’re helping.”
Wolf also learned that charitable acts extend beyond the pocketbook.
“There are plenty of opportunities to give money — and I willingly do that — but the real impact is understanding how you can go beyond that handout to make a difference,” she said.
Wolf mentored a girl at Audubon Elementary School from first grade until she left the school.
“That was my first, personal exposure to kids who really have some disadvantages,” Wolf said. “It was an eye-opener for me to see at a very young age how home life was affecting how those kids performed in school and what their outlook on life was. I really recognized the importance of being able to be a listener and a mentor to them to help guide them to better decisions as they grow up.”
Wolf’s advice for becoming involved in the community is to review your priorities.
“Think about what is important to you and think about the demographic you would like to serve,” she said. “Do you have a passion for youth? For the elderly? Think about what you relate to best and then look for an organization that serves those needs. Maybe get involved at a committee level first to see if that fits with your passion and from there continue to learn and understand how your involvement can impact people beyond yourself.”
Wolf said it is easy to sit back and complain when things go wrong.
“But if you’re able to jump in and help find the answers to make it right, you’re just going to feel better — not just about yourself and your contributions,” she said. “You’re also going to have a stronger and safer community, which I think is what most people want.”