Civic involvement: Steeple Square, treasurer; Marita Theisen Child Care Center, president of board of directors; Junior Achievement of the Heartland, North Region board of directors; Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of Dubuque, board member; United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States, resource development chairwoman, executive committee.

Occupation: Retired following a 38-year career with John Deere Co.

Family: Husband, Ron, three children and five grandchildren

Honoring TH First Citizen award winner

First Citizen Award winner Judy Wolf will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 28.

There will be a family-only reception for her, with a program that will be livestreamed on TelegraphHerald.com beginning at 6 p.m.

Send your personal well wishes to Judy Wolf at FirstCitizenAward.com. All submissions will be published in a special keepsake section of the TH on Jan. 28.