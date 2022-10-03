GALENA, Ill. — A Galena museum project recently got a $1.8 million federal boost.
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration recently awarded the grant to Galena- Jo Daviess County Historical Society for a new Galena and U.S. Grant History Museum. The funding comes via the American Rescue Plan Act.
The museum has been housed at 211 S. Bench St. for more than 80 years, and the aging building presents storage and accessibility issues.
In 2017, the society acquired 3.5 acres on Bouthillier Street neighboring the U.S. Grant Home State Historic Site. Officials planned to construct a new museum there and refurbish the nearby Nelson Stillman House as an administrative building and event space. But progress stalled in January 2020 due to funding shortfalls and cost increases, and the pandemic further delayed work.
The new, one-story museum would cover 8,500 square feet and house five major galleries. The museum’s current location on Bench Street is nearly double that size but is divided between two floors, the upper of which is not accessible to 25% of visitors.
The new site also would offer 45 parking stalls, while the current museum lacks off-street parking.
“Galena is one of our state’s greatest attractions, serving as an idyllic getaway for tourists each summer,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a press release. “Investing in a brand-new museum builds on the city’s proud tradition of welcoming people from around the country and is a fitting tribute to President Grant, one of Illinois’ most notable former residents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.