An elaborate, expensive affair was not what Katie Kasad had in mind when she thought of her wedding, but as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened across the country, her already small guest list kept shrinking.
She and her mom, Mary Potter Kenyon, made it work by limiting the guest list and planning for an outdoor venue in Muscatine, Iowa. But after a month of planning, she called off her bridal shower and then was forced to nix the idea of having the taco bar she had her heart set on, said Potter Kenyon, of Dubuque.
Eventually, Potter Kenyon recounted, Kasad looked to her, hopeless, and said, “I do not want to do this anymore. I just wish we could serve pizza.”
“My reply was, ‘Why not? It’s a COVID wedding,’” Potter Kenyon said with a laugh. “’You can do whatever you want.’”
So, they celebrated by feasting on Little Caesars pizza, sipping soda from plastic cups and, for dessert, enjoying miniature, individual cupcakes. It was a low-key but safe and beautiful wedding, Potter Kenyon said.
“It fit her personality so much that it was perfect,” Potter Kenyon said. “It ended up being kind of what she wanted. I don’t think she had any regrets. It ended up being a beautiful day and beautiful weather.”
Kasad’s wedding was one of the many that has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the seemingly ever-evolving rules regarding large gatherings.
Priscilla LuGrain said she and her husband, Joe, were able to still hold their July 10 wedding at Grand River Center in Dubuque, but it was a bumpy road leading up to the event.
“It was supposed to be June 5,” she said. “We pushed it back because a lot of people we had invited were really scared. We thought by July everything would get better.”
But with COVID-19 still prevalent in Dubuque County as the big day neared, the guest list shrank from 175 to less than 130
“It was very disappointing,” she said. “We were supposed to have family members come from Hawaii, and they couldn’t come.”
LuGrain said she and her now-husband have been together for six years and were engaged for two. They have kids together. Regardless of the pandemic, they had waited so long and were ready to get married.
“We decided let’s just do it,” she said. “I think emotionally it was hard. It was very empty. I think there was so much stress.”
Shannon Siegert, the owner of Red Heels Wedding & Event Design in Dubuque, said all but two weddings she was planning for this year have been postponed. Although couples still want to enjoy their “special day,” they are opting for small backyard weddings with limited numbers of family and friends, she said.
“It’s been challenging, to say the least, especially since we are in the tri-states,” Siegert said. “Every state and even counties in some states have been different. I am thankful that the wedding professionals have been pulling together and helping each other through this difficult time.”
Matthew Boleyn, a Dubuque County magistrate, said nothing has changed with the weddings he officiates since the pandemic started except where they are held.
“Unfortunately, due to our case backlog and the time constraints in our schedules, we are unable to offer them at the courthouse at this time,” he said. “They have been very, very small gatherings. Although with the three weddings I conducted, I am not sure as to whether or not the pandemic affected the ceremony or if they wanted a small wedding with immediate family regardless.”
Before the pandemic surged across the nation, Gwen and Alex Miller planned to host their wedding inside her parents’ home in Dubuque. But as the virus worsened, they were forced to move the event outside and slash their guest list by more than half.
In total, with the photographer and caterers, Gwen Miller estimates they had about 50 people. Although it was smaller than she ever envisioned, it worked out, she said. Without as many guests, she was able to sit and talk with people and find time to unwind.
“It was really peaceful and relaxing,” she said. “Not having a whole bunch of people there was easier to manage. It kind of felt like a backyard barbecue.”
Daniele and Braden Zywicki had planned their wedding at Vesperman Farms in Lancaster, Wis., for two years, but within weeks of the event, everything changed.
“When it came down to it, we had to cut half our guest list,” she said. “We ended up live-streaming it on Facebook. We had to contact the rest of the people and say, ‘We cannot have you.’”
She said many of the guests they hoped to celebrate with could not attend because they are immunocompromised. In order to make the day work, they were stuck planning and replanning.
“We would get things figured out, and then plans would change when guidelines would change,” she said.
Zywicki is happy that they had it when they did, but she said they hope to do a celebration with those who could not attend when the pandemic is over.
“We had planned it for so long, but we also didn’t want people to feel they had to come,” she said. “We will have some kind of celebration later on.”