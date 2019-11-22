The new location of a Dubuque community health center will open its doors next week.
Crescent Community Health Center officials this weekend are completing the move to 1690 Elm St. in advance of the facility’s Monday opening, according to a press release. The facility, founded in 2006, previously was located across the street at 1789 Elm St.
The new clinic has double the space of the old building, allowing for expanded services and accessibility, the release stated. Crescent’s new home will feature 17 dental suites, 14 medical exam rooms, an on-site wellness center and training kitchen and additional amenities.
Crescent, which targets under-insured populations in Dubuque, served more than 6,300 patients in 2018. That figure is expected to rise to more than 8,000 by 2021.