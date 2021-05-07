The City of Dubuque seeks additional public input as it moves toward installing a new playground and splash pad in a popular city park.
The improvements are planned as part of a redesign and expansion of Comiskey Park in connection with a $2.8 million project.
“The playground will include a large play structure and a variety of separate play components,” states a press release. “Examples of possible play components include swings, climbing structures, balance equipment, individual and group spinners, and outdoor musical elements. The input will help inform the types of equipment and activities that will be included in the final playground design. The city is also seeking feedback on types of splash pad equipment and the overall park color scheme.”
Residents are asked to provide input via an online survey at cityofdubuque.org/comiskey through May 19.
City Council members in April approved the Re-Imagine Comiskey Master Plan. When finished, the park will be expanded by 2 acres, bringing it up to 5.69 acres. Also, the splash pad, new playground equipment, green space, trails and a larger parking lot will be added.
Officials intend to split the project into two phases. The first will include the construction of the splash pad and playground.