Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque and Manchester, Iowa.
A new holistic healing center has opened in Dubuque.
Higher-Self Holistics Metaphysical Center opened in August at 3003 Asbury Road, the previous location of Captured on Canvas. The store sells items such as jewelry and crystals and offers services such as meditation.
“I’ve wanted to be a teacher since I was 5,” said owner Stacy Meyer. “Now, here I am, teaching people about crystals. It’s fun to have people come in and say, ‘What stone do I need for this?’”
Meyer said she became interested in the properties of crystals more than 10 years ago while she was going through some health issues. Seven years ago, she began exploring oils and herbs as well.
She previously worked for Center of I Am, a Dubuque holistic healing center that closed at the end of May after seven years in business.
“When Center of I Am closed, a lot of people felt lost,” Meyer said. “They said, ‘Where am I going to get my stuff?’ And I felt like Dubuque still needs this, and I can’t let this go.”
While Meyer is the center’s only employee, the center has several vendors that make items such as jewelry and oils. Meyer’s sister Teddi Domingue also makes jewelry sold in the center.
Meyer also has four facilitators who help provide services in rooms of the center. One room has space for small yoga, meditation and sound healing sessions, and another room is meant for tarot card and aura readings.
The center also holds free, once-a-week workshops on topics related to holistic healing, Meyer said. Last week, the workshop centered on the properties of different herbs.
“A lot of people recognize me from the Center (of I Am),” Meyer noted. “Some of them come in and say, ‘Oh, I was hoping it was you.’ But 70% of people so far have been all new faces, which is nice.”
Higher-Self Holistics Metaphysical Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The store can be reached at 563-207-8658 and found online at higherself-holistics.business.site.
Manchester event center changes hands
A Manchester event venue is under new ownership.
The Gathering Place, 1711 N. Second St., now is owned by Phil and Abby Holtz as of Sept. 1. The couple took over the business from Don and Kathy McCurdy, who had put the business up for sale.
“We actually live kind of out by The Gathering Place, so we drive by it every day,” Abby Holtz said. “We said to ourselves, ‘You know, I don’t think it’s a bad idea to take a look and see what it is.’ It’s a nice building with a lot of potential, and we started brainstorming.”
Abby Holtz — who also owns retailer New to You in Manchester — said the space can host events for gatherings of 500 to 600 people, and the option to put up dividers for smaller gatherings is available. The venue hosts events such as weddings and parties for birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and retirements.
The Gathering Place also offers catering services, and Holtz said the business is “very well known” for its potato salad.
She said she and her husband plan to make some updates to the venue in the future but plan to keep both the event center and catering services.
“We hope the community can entrust in us to give them a nice space to have all their special occasion needs,” she said. “We’re really excited.”
The Gathering Place can be reached at 563-927-2995 and found online at thegatheringplacemanchester.com.
longtime Dubuque caterer to retire
The owner of a longtime Dubuque catering company plans to retire soon and hopes to sell the business.
Craig Spielman will retire as owner of Creative Catering by the end of the year. The business is run out of The Windsor Park Retirement Apartments building, 801 Davis St.
“The pandemic changed so much,” said Spielman, 59. “That had something to do with it. I’m looking for a change. We would like to have someone take on the business.”
Spielman’s family has a long history of working in the food industry in Dubuque. He said his parents, Charles and Helen, started Spielman’s Lounge in 1970 on Windsor Avenue and later bought a supper club called Spielman’s Supper Club.
The catering business began in 1996, where Pete’s Thai Kitchen currently is located on East 22nd Street, before moving a year later to Windsor Park. For the first 12 years, he said, he also ran a restaurant called Garden Room Café out of the space.
As part of Creative Catering, Spielman added that the business also has served lunch to the Windsor Park residents for the past decade.
“I really love the cooking part of it, working with fresh ingredients and just creating dishes that really make people satisfied,” he said.
Spielman said he hopes someone will take over the business. If someone doesn’t take over the business by Dec. 31, Creative Catering will cease operations.
“I really don’t know what I’m going to do,” Spielman said of his retirement plans. “It seems like now a lot of people in that 50-60 age range group are seeing now that life is short and want to get out and do something they want to do.”
Creative Catering can be reached at 563-582-5100 and found online at creativecateringdbq.org.
