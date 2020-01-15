Authorities say a second person has been arrested in connection with a Jan. 1 shooting in Dubuque that left one person injured.
Katwan M. Brown, 26, of 366 Kaufmann Ave., was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Main and Jones streets on charges of aiding and abetting an attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Court documents state that Brown supplied the handgun used in the Jan. 1 shooting of Darrin D. Heard, 25, of 2109 Jackson St. Heard was taken by a private vehicle to Unity- Point Health-Finley Hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
Derrick D. Timmons, 28, no permanent address, was arrested earlier this month on charges of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the case, according to a press release issued by Dubuque police at the time of his arrest.
Authorities said police responded to the 1100 block of Walnut Street at about 3:20 a.m. Jan. 1 after receiving reports of gunfire.
Officers located shell casings in the area and a “bullet impact mark” on the outside of the residence at 1105½ Walnut St. They also said they found a handgun behind 1030 Walnut St.
Officers said a person, later identified as Timmons, was seen running from the area. Timmons fled to 1395 Walnut St. and was arrested following the execution of a search warrant.
During the investigation, authorities reviewed traffic camera footage and observed Brown handing Timmons a firearm prior to the shooting.
According to court documents, Brown is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.
Brown is being charged with aiding and abetting an attempted murder, which carries the same penalties as an attempted murder charge, according to court documents.