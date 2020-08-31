BELMONT, Wis. — One teen was killed and another seriously injured when a utility vehicle overturned Saturday night in the Belmont area.
Jordan G. Beesecker, 14, of Darlington, was pronounced dead at the scene, while passenger Mikayla M. Stephens, 16, of Darlington, was airlifted to UW Hospital and Clinics in Madison with serious injuries, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 10:10 p.m. Saturday on private property on Lafayette County G northwest of Belmont. A press release states that Beesecker was driving the UTV in a pasture when it overturned and ejected both occupants. Stephens was trapped beneath the UTV when first reponders arrived.