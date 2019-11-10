SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Salvation Army Activities, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m. morning praise; 9:30 a.m. adult Sunday school; 10:45 a.m. Sunday services.
Euchre Party, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church,
1720 26th St., Hazel Green, Wis. Begins with lunch at 11:30 a.m., followed immediately by cards, with raffle and door prizes, and a lot of fun. Cost is $5.
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Monday
Veterans’ Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., 2245 Kerper Boulevard.
Salvation Army Activities, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon intermediate line dancing.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior exercise fitness class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. open canasta; 12:30-4:30 p.m. ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Finley Retiree Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Sunshine Family Restaurant West, 1575 John F. Kennedy Road. Open to all Finley retirees. Come enjoy lunch and fellowship.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Spirits Bar & Grill,
1111 Dodge St. Singles only.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road. Meets every Monday.
Tuesday
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., entrance on 13th St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Salvation Army Activities, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. beginner dominoes, dominoes and cards.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; noon-3 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-3 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge (dining room).
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Wednesday
Salvation Army Activities, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel; 6:15 p.m. bell ringing kickoff event at Kennedy Mall.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Build a Bird Feeder, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Avenue NE. Learn about birds from Rachel Myers, education outreach specialist from the Dubuque County Farm Bureau, and build a feeder to take home for your feathered friends. Pre-registration required.
Why Wildlife?, 4:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Avenue NE. What would happen if we didn’t have these important natural resources? Discover the answer to this and much more, in this interactive program with the Dubuque County Farm Bureau. Grades 6-12.
Adaptive Sports Open Gym Program, Wheelchair Basketball, 6 p.m., Carver Elementary School, 2007 Radford Road. Learn about all of the possibilities of adaptive sports in a fun, non-competitive, yet challenging environment. Each month, we will offer numerous adaptive sports opportunities and feature one sport.
Thursday
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Salvation Army Activities, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
Asbury Eagles Club Pizza Night, 5 p.m., 5900 Saratoga Road, #10. Pizza is fresh and made-from-scratch. Dine-in or carryout.
Writer’s Club, 5:45 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Avenue NE. New or experienced writers are invited to come for some interactive writing exercises. Pencils, notepads and light snacks are provided. Grades 2-5.
Friday
Midwest Yoga & Oneness Festival, 8:30 a.m., Grand River Center, 500 Bell St., second level. An embodied experience of oneness, release of the spirit and the exploration of yoga for all levels, shapes and sizes as expressions of life and joy. Runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Friday.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center,
3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 10:30-11:30 a.m. blood pressure screening by Paramount Ambulance; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Jones Junior High Retired Staff Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., The Point Cafe, 2370 Rhomberg Avenue.
Family Movie, 1 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Woody, Buzz and the other toys return for their fourth movie in “Toy Story 4.” Rated PG. Running time 1 hour, 40 minutes. All ages.
Why Wildlife? 1 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. What would happen if we didn’t have these important natural resources? Discover the answer to this and much more, in this interactive program with the Dubuque County Farm Bureau. Grades 6-12.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Saturday
Midwest Yoga & Oneness Festival, 8:30 a.m., Grand River Center, 500 Bell St., second level. An embodied experience of oneness, release of the spirit and the exploration of yoga for all levels, shapes and sizes as expressions of life and joy. Runs from 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“Frozen” Science, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Unleash your own “Frozen” powers with experiments and art projects using ice and cold before the new movie comes out. Ages pre-kindergarten-fifth grade.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
“The Comedy of Errors” by William Shakespeare, 2 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St. Set in silver screen Hollywood and presented by the University of Dubuque, Shakespeare’s shortest play abounds with puns and wordplay, will entertain audiences of all ages.
Al Ronek Live, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, Port of Dubuque.
Mystery Dinner Theater, 5 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive. The dinner includes a four-course meal, wine or beverage of your choice and the theater all for $59.95 plus tax, per person. Allow about two hours for dinner.
Tuesday
Art/Music Expressions, 11 a.m., Loras College, 1450 Alta Vista St.
Wednesday
Lou Oswald Live, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100. All of Lou’s tips will be donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Fall Gospel Choir Concert, 7:30 p.m., Blades Chapel, University of Dubuque,
2000 University Avenue. The University of Dubuque Gospel Choir presents its fall concert, “The Great I Am Provides.” The concert is sure to lift your spirits and inspire your heart.
Girls Night Out, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. The No. 1 ladies night event is coming to Dubuque. 21 and older only. Tickets available online at: https://tickets.girlsnightouttheshow.com/tickets/smokestack-21-178606#buy.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Live & Local Concert Series, 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Up-and- coming regional musicians join forces for this intimate concert series, hosted by Will Wilkerson. Live and local concerts feature different lineups at each show and they are free to attend.
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dancing music from big band to oldies plus requests.
Blu Flame Live, 6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive. Blu Flame features Marcus DeJesus on guitar and Cathy Goodman on vocals, bringing you jazz and a little bossa nova.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 7 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) City Auditorium, 75 Bonson St. Presented by the Tri-State Homeschool Drama Troupe. Tickets are $5-$10.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday
HTM (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau) Live, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive. Music by Rick Hoffmann, Denny Troy and Brian Marceau.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 7 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) City Auditorium, 75 Bonson St. Presented by the Tri-State Homeschool Drama Troupe. Tickets are $5-$10.
Ian Gould Live, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. Highway 20, Galena, Ill. Originally from Belfast, Northern Ireland, this guitarist and singer’s blend of contemporary music and Irish tunes have him singing everything from “Back Home in Derry” to hits made famous by the Beatles.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Spirits Bar & Grill, 1111 Dodge St.
Johnnie Walker Live, 8 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewery, Main St. Johnnie plays all your favorite hits.
Charles Walker Band Live, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Grounded in soul, the band has been compared to Prince, Bruno Mars, Chaka Khan and James Brown, a fusion of funk infused rhythms with pop melodies.
Saturday
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 1 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) City Auditorium, 75 Bonson St. Presented by the Tri-State Homeschool Drama Troupe. Tickets are $5-$10.
Johnnie Walker Live 6 p.m., Knicker’s, 2186 Central Ave. Johnnie plays all your favorite music
Elizabeth Mary Live, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Mark Zalaznik Live, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Company, 67 Main St.
Jef Spradley Live, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Ian Gould Live, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. Highway 20, Galena, Ill. Originally from Belfast, Northern Ireland, this guitarist and singer’s blend of contemporary music and Irish tunes have him singing everything from “Back Home in Derry” to hits made famous by the Beatles.
Ron Lubbers Live, 7:30 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St.
Gettin’ into it With Max, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Illusions Midwest Drag Show, 10 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Illusions Midwest takes over the Smokestack, on the third Saturday of every month. Admission is $10 for a killer party featuring the Illusions cast and special guest drag queens and kings.
VISUAL ARTS
Monday
Monday Night Movies, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Catch a flick at the Smokestack’s second-floor screening room or, weather permitting, on the rooftop. Film titles are announced on Facebook, so please follow smokestackdbq.
Saturday
Documentary Film Series: Meet the Director, 2 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. Free documentary screening of “Cheeseheads” will feature a meet and greet with the director and a cheese tasting.
LITERARY ARTS
Tuesday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. Ages 3-6.
Thursday
CYOA Game Creation, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Avenue NE. Create your own “Choose Your Own Adventure” story. Then test it out with your friends and/or at a program for elementary-aged kids. Grades 6-12.
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. Ages 3-6.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Avenue NE. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. Ages 3-6.
DESTINATIONS
Thursday
National Philanthropy Day Luncheon, 11:45 a.m., Grand River Center, 500 Bell St. A luncheon celebrating philanthropy and the good works it supports in our community. All are welcome. Tickets are $40. Visit afpgts.org or call 563-556-7878 for more info.
Saturday
Mississippi Trails Hiking Club, 2 p.m., John Deere Proving Grounds, 10616 W. John Deere Road. Meet at 2 p.m. at 22nd and Prince streets, Bee Branch parking lot.
LEARNING
Wednesday
Device Advice, 2 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Have questions about your smartphone, tablet or laptop? Bring your device in and we’ll do our best to help you figure it out. This popular program meets monthly and uses a drop-in program format.
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Conquer your fear of public speaking. Toastmasters will help you develop your speaking, communication and leadership skills in a safe learning environment. Find your voice today.
LIFESTYLE
Monday
Milk Parties, 9:30 a.m., Statera, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive, upper level. This support group is for moms and breastfeeding babies of all ages, as well as pumping moms and pregnant women.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) #136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Avenue. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh-in; 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Tuesday
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Natural Mama Birthing Class, 6:30 p.m., Statera, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive, lower level. Come learn how to best care for your body during pregnancy through nutrition, movement and relaxation techniques.
Wednesday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. Details: 563-580-9641.
Lunch Time Fitness, noon, Statera, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Plan to get a jump on hump day with a great 30-minute workout for $8.
Thursday
Dubuque’s Memory Café, 10 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. A place for friendship for people with dementia and their caregivers.
Friday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45 a.m., meeting follows at 9 a.m. Call 563-542-0782.
Monthly Manna, Holy Rosary Church, corner of Harriet and Wells streets, Darlington, Wis. Mobile food pantry sponsored by Catholic Charities and Second Harvest. Details: 608-776-4059.
Saturday
Will You Be Stressed or Blessed This Holiday Season?, 10 a.m., Statera, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Take some time out this season to laugh at the silly ways we try to make our holidays perfect and learn steps we can take to relax and enjoy the best that the season has to offer.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B; Alateen (ages 12 older) room 1H; Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 6B.
FOOD & DRINK
Thursday
Yoga Fury: Get Zen, 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Let it out with Kaity Kemp at no-judgment yoga fury, on the second Thursday of each month. Crude hand signals and cursing welcome at this affirming class. $15 for the drop-in yoga you need and a shot during break.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Steeple Square Open House, 10 a.m., 101 E. 15th St. Join us and learn about the former St. Mary’s Catholic Church building, hear future plans for the campus and see the space to plan for your upcoming event.
Monday
The Great River Amateur Radio Club, 7 p.m., Emergency Services Training Facility, 14928 Public Safety Way. Details: 563-588-9606 or 563-663-5223, or visit https://sites.google.com/view/w0dbq/home.
Tuesday
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Avenue. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Avenue. Early games begin at 6:10 p.m. and regular games begin at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Wednesday
Trivia Night for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Company, 67 Main St. Any size team welcome.
Thursday
Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
’80s Trivia Night, 6 p.m., Galena Brewing Company, 227 N. Main St., Galena, Ill. Join us for an ’80s-themed trivia night. Register your team at the Galena Public Library. Costumes are encouraged.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus 510, 781 Locust St. Early games begin at 6:10 p.m. and regular games begin at 7 p.m. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Embroiderers Guild of America Fleur de Lis Chapter, 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. Details: Ruth at 563-580-3234.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Parish Hall, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
OTHER
Tuesday
B2B Referral Group, 8:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main St. Does your organization depend on word-of-mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides? Look no further.
Wednesday
BNI Dubuque Chapter, 11:30 a.m., Holiday Inn, 450 Main St. Details: Dave Elliott, 515-865-3862.
Thursday
Audubon Society, EB Lyons Interpretive Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road. 5:30 p.m. board meeting, 7 p.m. public program.