CUBA CITY, Wis. – An event in Cuba City will raise money for civic projects.
The Septemberfest Curds & Brats Festival will be held from 3 to 11 p.m. Sept. 30 at Splinter Park in Cuba City, according to an online announcement.
The event is held by the Cuba City Chamber of Commerce and includes games for kids, inflatables, a car show, food, drinks, a fireworks show at 7 p.m. and two live bands.
Walking Molly headlines the live music performances, with Midwest Megan serving as the opening act. Cost for the Walking Molly show is $10.
Proceeds will fund ongoing chamber projects and events, such as flowers for planters, new lids for garbage cans on Main Street, updated “Welcome to Cuba City” signs and holiday events.
