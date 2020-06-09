PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- Prairie du Chien Main Street seeks volunteers for its Economic Vitality Committee.
According to a press release, the committee focuses on an overall strategy of economic growth.
Its activities and goals for the committee include business visitation efforts, business recruitment, identification of new economic uses for buildings, assistance with financial incentives, development of marketing and recruitment kits, market analysis, organizing seminars and workshops for business owners.
Officials from the nonprofit organization are looking for individuals with experience in at least one of these areas but also can train those interested, the press release states.
For more information, email mainstreetpdc@gmail.com.