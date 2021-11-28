At times, he receded like a tide from people’s lives without notice. No word on when or where he was headed.
He might call you from a strange phone number and tell you he was staying with friends. What are their names? He didn’t know, just some friends.
But like a warm sunrise, Rob Carroll would reliably, almost magically, reappear.
“He lived for interaction,” said his younger sister, Irene Wallroff.
Rob got up, drank a beer and faced the day. He lived with alcoholism for roughly half his life but declined treatment until its end. Rob died Nov. 8 of liver and kidney failure at age 45.
To the lifelong Dubuquer, material possessions were irrelevant. He focused on the people around him. And, in his large family, there were many.
Rob was born Sept. 3, 1976, to Hannelore and Michael Carroll. His mother, a German immigrant, was a certified nurse’s assistant, while his father worked for a roofing company and later in building maintenance.
They had 10 children: Mick, Pat, Kathy, Maureen, Dan, Shawn, Colleen, Aileen, Rob and Irene.
Growing up, Rob could be fiercely competitive. From about the age of 5, he rode BMX bicycles. He challenged Irene to races.
Not only would he beat her to the top of a steep bluff, but he would do it after swapping out parts on his bike to make the pedaling harder.
As teens, Rob, Irene and their friends swam in the Mississippi River, jumping from the Dubuque railroad bridge. Sometimes, they swung from a barge rope they hung from the structure.
Hannelore and Michael would not let their kids eat Sunday breakfast until after they attended Mass at St. Anthony Catholic Church, but Rob and his siblings periodically attempted to skip.
Rob would have graduated from Hempstead High School in 1995 but withdrew during 11th grade. He fell through the cracks academically but was a fastidious worker.
He had a paper route and then found employment at Ponderosa Steakhouse. After the restaurant closed, he moved on to Perkins. Several years later, he found a detailing job at Pro-Clean Car Wash, where he worked for about two decades.
Rob was selectively opinionated. Generally placid, once something set him off, he fixated on it.
Rob did not drive, but he possibly accumulated more mileage on his feet than some people do on their vehicles.
It was nothing for him to walk the 4.5 miles from his Rhomberg Avenue residence to his job. Then again, Rob also would happily accept a lift.
One of those rides was given by his niece Felicia Carner. A few years ago, they got to talking about the winter holidays and how kindly Rob’s boss treated him.
“Maybe one of your New Year’s resolutions could be, like, going into work when you’re scheduled,” she suggested.
“Huh,” Rob said. “That’s a good idea. That’s a good one.”
Rob struggled with alcohol, Felicia said, and he didn’t try to hide it. But Rob also didn’t try to glorify his drinking.
When cops were dispatched to reports of “an intoxicated subject,” they recognized him by his trademark white tank top and long hair.
He grew out his coif in high school, a trend popularized by his favorite bands, Skid Row and Motley Crüe. Rob only cut it once, just after his mother died. She had always told him to do so.
To Kathy, Rob denied he had a drinking problem. He consumed beer. A friend who drank “the hard stuff” was the alcoholic, he said.
But Rob confided in his best friend, Kenny Hess.
“He told me he was ashamed he couldn’t hold it together,” Kenny wrote in a eulogy. “I wish I would have tried to help him get sober. We all can say, ‘He’s too stubborn,’ but really, I never even tried taking the can out of his hand.”
Rob’s drinking escalated after he was a passenger in a car crash in 2018. His friend lay dying in his lap as he waited for rescue workers to extricate them.
The following year, Rob’s 17-year-old son died, another excruciating blow. Rob had married the boy’s mother when he was 18 and fathered three children, but after their relationship foundered, Rob signed away his parental rights.
He maintained a relationship with his fourth child, a daughter, whose mother he dated.
Rob demonstrated an atypical generosity — the kind of person who helps an ex-wife’s boyfriend fix his broken-down truck. Rob once helped a friend obtain assistance from a food pantry when Rob refused it himself, even when his circumstances were equally trying.
That demeanor was highlighted in his obituary:
“Rob was a man of faith and had a generous soul. He was willing to give someone the shirt off his back if they needed it. He was the definition of a free spirit, going wherever the wind took him and spreading kindness along the way.”