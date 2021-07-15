DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- The City of Dyersville has been awarded a $1.5 million federal grant that will support infrastructure improvements and could lead to the creation of hundreds of jobs, according to federal officials.
A press release issued today by the U.S. Department of Commerce explained that Dyersville will receive a CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant, which will help the city "create and expand water and wastewater infrastructure to support tourism and business growth."
Dennis Alvord, acting assistant secretary of commerce for economic development, explained within the release that the project will extend services to the Field of Dreams and All-Star Ballpark Heaven, as well as to the planned Dyersville East Industrial Park. Federal officials estimate the grant will help create 350 jobs and generate $90 million in private investment.
The federal grant will be matched with $1 million in local funds, the press release noted.
