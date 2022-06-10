Dubuque County supervisors this week approved a new, full-time social worker position for the county jail.
The staffer will help connect inmates with mental health, substance abuse and other services before their release.
This is the next step in an evolving attempt by county officials to address issues that contribute to many inmates returning to jail time and again. The $75,000 beginning annual compensation package for the social worker would be funded half by the county and half by Mental Health/Disabilities Services of the East-Central Region.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy told the Telegraph Herald that, as of Monday, there were 28 inmates in the jail who the department knew had mental health issues but did not have the resources to deal with them. He said the issues lengthened many of their stays in jail.
“A lot of these people are getting arrested on low-level offenses,” he told supervisors. “We have a woman in the jail for almost 40 days on a crime where the maximum sentence would be 30 days. But because of issues, she can’t get out before that.”
The social worker position would connect inmates in similar situations with resources — mental health, substance abuse treatment, even employment — for when they get out and as they await competency hearings or other steps while they are still incarcerated.
“We believe they will alleviate some of the jail population and get these people connected with services so when they get out, they can stop returning,” Kennedy said.
The East-Central Region previously funded a psychiatric nurse for the jail, provided through Hillcrest Family Services, who worked 16 to 20 hours per week until that person resigned.
The new social worker position will be implemented in place of that nurse. Jail Administrator Mike Muenster said that the psychiatric nurse’s duties were somewhat redundant and not comprehensive.
“We have nurses on staff who are trained in behavioral,” he said. “And a lot of people were slipping through the cracks.”
Kennedy said the many people with mental health conditions who also have substance abuse issues was often a challenge because Iowa mental health funding cannot be used for substance-abuse treatment.
With the new position being funded by state mental health funding and county money together, it means the social worker could work with mental health and substance abuse issues in the jail population.
The position would start out with a $49,920 annual salary, plus the county’s full benefits package — compensation intentionally higher than social workers typically earn and equal to a county corrections officer’s pay schedule.
“What social work typically pays is part of why you see so much movement in that field,” Kennedy said. “We hope with this pay scale that not only we get applicants, but the best applicants.”
Kennedy said someone could be hired for the role in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.