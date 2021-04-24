March sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.

• Melissa M. Miller, 22; third-degree theft; Jan. 15; two-year jail sentence, $855 suspended fine, DNA requirement and one year of probation.

• Broc A. Galle, 29; second-degree arson and violation of probation; Sept. 9, 2012, and Oct. 13, 2015; 10-year prison sentence and $1,000 suspended fine.

• Jay J. Mess, 30; first-degree theft; June 25; 10-year prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine and DNA requirement.

• Jay J. Mess, 30; third-degree burglary and second-degree theft; July 1; five-year prison sentence, $750 fine and DNA requirement.

• Jennifer L. Moore, 32; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Oct. 13, 2019; five-year prison sentence, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.

• Donmikela M.W. Collins, 19; assault; 90-day suspended jail sentence, $315 suspended fine and two years of probation.

• Denita L. Dixon, 32; assault; Nov. 2; 365-day suspended jail sentence and two years of probation.

• Daniel J. Dura, 60; third-degree criminal mischief; Aug. 11; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and $625 suspended fine.

• Daniel J. Dura, 60; assault; Aug. 11; $65 fine.

• Jana J. Hennen, 35; third-degree theft; Aug. 3, 2018; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and $625 fine.

• Jesse J. Hintgen, 27; assault while displaying a dangerous weapon; July 4; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.

• Michael S. Hoard, 27; domestic assault; May 12; 365-day jail sentence, with 363 days suspended, $430 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.

• Tony D. Hull, 24; domestic assault; Nov. 23; deferred judgment, one year of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.

• Jermaine J. Jones Warren, 23; domestic assault-third or subsequent offense; Feb. 16; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $855 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.

• Kimberly C. Kennedy, 25; third-degree theft and violation of probation; June 22, 2018, and Oct. 30, 2019; 180-day jail sentence.

• Kimberly C. Kennedy, 25; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Oct. 29, 2019; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, two years of probation, $625 fine and DNA requirement.

• Kimberly C. Kennedy, 25; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Dec. 14, 2019; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, $625 fine and DNA requirement.

• Kimberly C. Kennedy, 25; possession of a controlled substance, violation of probation and unlawful possession of a prescription drug; July 15, 2018, and Oct. 30, 2019; 195-day jail sentence.

• Kimberly C. Kennedy, 25; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; March 9; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, two years of probation, $625 fine and DNA requirement.

• Saphire A.M. Lanhart, 24; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; June 30; 10-day jail sentence and $625 fine.

• Emily A. Mauer, 27; third-degree theft; Oct. 10; 90-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $855 suspended fine.

• Randy S. McDaniel, 36; domestic assault; Feb. 15, 2018; 182-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, two years of probation, $430 fine and batterer program.

• Melissa M. Miller, 32; third-degree theft; Feb. 4; 180-day jail sentence.

• Aaron M. Polk Jr., 31; domestic assault-second offense and violation of probation; July 21; two-year prison sentence and $625 fine.

• Aaron M. Polk Jr. 31; possession of a controlled substance; Sept. 19; two-year prison sentence and $855 fine.

• Aaron M. Polk Jr. 31; assault; Sept. 3; 180-day jail sentence and $430 fine.

• Stephen W. Presley, 54; third-degree theft; Aug. 10; 60-day jail sentence, $855 fine and DNA requirement.

• Robert E. Riddell Sr., 36; assault; Sept. 24; 150-day jail sentence.

• Benjamin J. Schoenfeld, 32; possession of a controlled substance; May 12, 2019; 45-day jail sentence, $625 fine and DNA requirement.

• Jodi L. Schrobilgen, 51; possession of a controlled substance; Dec. 26; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.

• Tiffany J. Spark, 33; domestic assault; Nov. 26; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.

• Daniel E. Stelmacher, 34; two counts of possession of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent; Feb. 4, 2020; 115-day jail sentence, $940 fine and DNA requirement.

• Jamison D. Vurciaga, 18; assault; Feb. 3; 30-day jail sentence and $105 fine.

• Tyrell J.L. Beard, 39; child endangerment; April 26; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $625 suspended fine.

• Tyrell J.L. Beard, 39; domestic abuse assault and violation of a no-contact order; June 14 and April 26; 37-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, two years of probation and batterer program.

• Carissa L. Daniel, 36; first-degree theft; June 25; 10-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.

• Joshua W. Jentz, 30; third-degree burglary; Nov. 26; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.

• Jordan T. Shaffer, 24; assault; Dec. 20; $105 fine.

• Janet M. Simpson, 55; assault; Sept. 15; 30-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $200 fine.

• Jason A. Adams, 40; child endangerment, domestic abuse assault and violation of a no-contact order; May 15 and July 29; three-year prison sentence, 180-day jail sentence, $940 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.

• William F. Brown, 54; possession of a controlled substance; July 28; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.

• Mark E. Caldwell, 58; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Dec. 10; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $855 suspended fine.

