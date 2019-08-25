SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church Arboretum Worship Service & Potluck Picnic, 10 a.m., Dubuque Arboretum Packard Pavilion, 3800 Arboretum Drive. 9:45 a.m. Americana Dixie Band; 10 a.m. Worship & Back to School Blessing; Children activities and Picnic. Bring: lawn chair, dish to share and tableware. Beverages provided. Rain or Shine.
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Monday, Aug. 26
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital — Bartels Conference Room, 350 N. Grandview Ave. Details: 563-556-4975.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon Intermediate line dancing.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Singles only.
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., Veterans Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Blvd.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Dubuque Area Congregations United Social & Potluck Picnic, 6 p.m., Arboretum Visitor Center Porch, 3800 Arboretum Drive (accessible). 6 p.m. Dinner. Bring dish to share and tableware. Beverages provided. CROP Walk Kick Off. Program: Josh Jasper — Resources UNITE. Items accepted for Dubuque Food Pantry. Delegates & guests invited.
Family Safety Night, 6 p.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Families are invited to Family Safety Night at Steeple Square. There will be K-9 unit demonstrations and “Hidden in Plain Sight” program with DARE officers. Event starts at 6 p.m., free to attend.
Kids Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Platteville Public Library, 225 W. Main St., Platteville, Wis. Monthly book discussion for children 7-11 years. Contact the children’s department for available space.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m. beginner dominoes; noon dominoes; 2 p.m. cards.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45 a.m. line dancers performing; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, lower level, 1155 Locust St. Entrance on 13th Street. Details: 563-599-2748.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall parking lot by Younkers and Richardson Buick, Kennedy Road. Join at the new location. Starting this year the cut off year has been raised to 1979 and older classic cars, trucks hot rods, customs and muscle cars. This is a free event. Public welcome and cooler friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Usborne Books and More Book Fair, 6 p.m., Platteville Public Library, 225 W. Main St., Platteville, Wis. Everyone is invited to this book fair. Great items for all ages. Most items $5 or less.
Friday, Aug. 30
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Tri-State Singles Club Friday Night Dinner, 6 p.m., Steve’s Pizza, 175 W. Main St., Platteville, Wis.
Usborne Books and More Book Fair, 9 a.m., Platteville Public Library, 225 W. Main St., Platteville, Wis. Everyone is invited to this book fair. Great items for all ages. Most items $5 or less.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Mississippi Trails Hiking Club, meet at 2 p.m. at Camp Street east of Hy-Vee Locust Street to carpool to Maquoketa Caves.
Twas the Night Before Kindergarten, 4 p.m., Platteville Public Library, 225 W. Main St., Platteville, Wis. Join us for a special storytime celebrating the first day of school. Get excited for school with stories, songs and by making a craft for your teacher.
Usborne Books and More Book Fair, 10 a.m., Platteville Public Library, 225 W. Main St., Platteville, Wis. Everyone is invited to this book fair. Great items for all ages. Most items $5 or less.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
A Grand Extravaganza! 2 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St. Get a sneak peek at the shows in our 2019-2020 season. Spotlighting a selection of songs and dances from a variety of popular shows, including pieces from the shows that will grace the Grand’s stage.
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, 8 p.m., Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave. Codfish Hollow, Maquoketa, Iowa. Guitarist and singer Alec Ounsworth formed the group in 2004, and the band has released five studio albums.
Jim Buennig, 5 p.m., Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa.
Johnnie Walker Live, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive.
Live Music at PromiseLand Winery, 2 p.m., 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa. Sit back and relax drinking a glass of delicious award-winning wine while listening to live music.
Mixed Emotions Band, 1 p.m., Massey Marina, 9526 Massey Road.
Nutsy Turtle, 2 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Rockin’ The Ridge Music, 3 p.m., Sunset Ridge Winery, 12615 U.S. 52 N. Rockin’ the Ridge at Sunset Ridge Winery is a great place to get together with friends & family to enjoy live music by some of the areas top performers, and enjoy our some of our wine, beer, and food.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
McKain Lakey + Scott Cornwell — folk, bluegrass & old time music, 7 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. McKain Lakey plays original folk on banjo, fiddle, and her handcrafted guitar. Scott Cornwell plays originals on his “home-brewed” banjos, even his 8-string.
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Salsa Night, 6 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Enjoy a free salsa dance class from 6 to 7 p.m., and dance into the evening. Delicious food and beverages available for purchase. Bring a partner, come solo, all are welcome.
Thursday, Aug. 29
An Evening With Useful Jenkins, 7 p.m., The Lift, 180 Main St. Useful Jenkins returns to Dubuque with a stop at the Lift.
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dancing music from big band to oldies plus requests.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday, Aug. 30
Caitlyn Wolf Band at Dimensional Brewing Co., 7 p.m., 67 Main St.
David Minnihan Trio, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
David Phillips | Rooftop Comedy Showcase, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. David Phillips makes his triumphant return to Iowa, one night only in Dubuque. This could potentially be our last rooftop show this year, so if you haven’t made it out to one yet, don’t miss out.
Joie Wails Band at Riverboat Lounge, 5 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St. If you’re looking for high-energy, high-heel rock and roll, Joie Wails Band is what you’re looking for.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Karaoke/Open Mic, 8:30 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St. Open Mic from 8:30-10 p.m. Karaoke from 10 p.m.-midnight.
Live Music at Galena Brewery: Camille Rae, 8 p.m., Galena Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St., Galena, Ill. Admission: Free.
Live Music by Marty Raymon, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien, 200 Main St.
Rodney Carrington, 7 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Rodney Carrington is a multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer who recorded eight major record label comedy albums, which have sold millions.
TGIF On The Patio | Riverboat Lounge, 3 p.m., Hotel Julien, 200 Main St. Let’s celebrate getting through the week with our TGIF On The Patio. We’ll have Happy Hour with half-off drinks from 3-7 p.m.
Too Sick Charlie, 8 p.m., Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa. Solo acoustic and cigar box guitars with Too Sick Charlie will ease you into your holiday weekend.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Ben Dunegan and Todd McDonough at Riverboat Lounge, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien, 200 Main St.
Darren Jay & The Delta Souls, 8 p.m., Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa. From Miami to Memphis and now firmly plugged into the Chicago Blues scene, Darren Jay & The Delta Souls are a fabulous fit for the Flatted Fifth stage.
Hip Hop Showcase, 10 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Joe Moss Band, 8 p.m., Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa. We love it when our band friends refer their band friends to us. Welcome Joe Moss Band to the Flatted Fifth stage. Joe is an inductee in the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., The Dungeon, 302 Locust St.
Live Music at Galena Brewery: A Few Blind Mice, 8 p.m., 227 N. Main St., Galena, Ill. Admission: Free.
Live Music: Theresa Rosetta, 1:30 p.m., Fergedaboudit Vineyard & Winery, 4595 W. Speer Road, Hanover, Ill. Admission: Free.
Mark Zalaznik Live Music Performance, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Music in the Vines at Galena Cellars, 2 p.m., Galena Cellars Vineyard & Winery, 4746 N. Ford Road, Galena, Ill.
New Vienna Street Dance, 8 p.m., Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Ct SE, Dyersville, Iowa. St. Bonifas-New Vienna is sponsoring a street dance featuring “Not Quite Brothers” from 8 p.m. until midnight.
Walking Molly, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Henry Matthiessen III- Photography Exhibit, noon, Fergedaboudit Vineyard & Winery, 4595 W. Speer Road, Hanover, Ill. Admission: Free. Henry is a professional landscape photographer and stone artist who runs his business, Stoned Art Studio.
Monday, Aug. 26
Free Movie Monday: Five Feet Apart, 5:30 p.m., Platteville Public Library, 225 W. Main St., Platteville, Wis. Rated PG-13, Five Feet Apart tells the story of two teens with life threatening illnesses who fall in love despite all obstacles.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Bad Art Night, 6:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Why should people with artistic abilities get all the praise? Come to Bad Art Night and explore your non-existent artistic side. Ages 18+, no registration. The talentless will be applauded.
DESTINATIONS
Today
23rd Annual Mopar on the Mississippi Car show and Swap Meet, 8 a.m., Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. No reservations are needed. Meet at the hotel lobby.
LEARNING
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W 11th St. Conquer your fear of public speaking. Toastmasters is here to help you develop your speaking, communication, and leadership skills in a safe learning environment. Find your voice today.
LIFESTYLE
Monday, Aug. 26
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) #136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Thursday, Aug 29
Tomatoes, Tomatoes, Tomatoes! 6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Tomatoes, tomatoes, tomatoes with Candice Chaloupka
FOOD & DRINK
Today
The Galena Territory Farmers Market, 8 a.m., The Owners’ Club, 200 Territory Drive, Galena, Ill. Admission: Free. Enjoy browsing a wide variety of products from vendors including those from local farms and different arts and crafts from local artisans.
Welcome Back Pizza Party, 6 p.m., Loras College, 1450 Alta Vista St.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Farmer’s Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Ct SE, Dyersville, Iowa. Visit with area vendors selling produce, baked goods, wine and more.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Monday, Aug. 26
Magic: The Gathering Club, 6 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Magic: The Gathering combines collectible cards with strategic game play. Join Ben from Comic World & Games as he teaches you the basics of the game.
Genealogy with Ann, 6:30 p.m., Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Ct SE, Dyersville, Iowa. Librarian Ann Boeckenstedt will be on hand to help you start, or continue to work on, your five generation ancestor chart. Ann will also share information on free websites good for genealogy research.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Teen Drop-In: Locker Crafts, 3:30 p.m., Farley Branch, 405 Third Ave. N.E., Farley, Iowa. Stop in and make frames, magnets or treasure boxes for your locker.
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Tri-State Postage Stamp Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Oky-Doky Food Mart/A&W, 250 West First St., second floor. Monthly meeting of local postage stamp and postal history collectors.
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., regular games start at 7 p.m. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier parish hall, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Friday, Aug. 30
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Teen Drop-In: Locker Crafts, 10 a.m., Epworth Branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. Stop in and make frames, magnets or treasure boxes for your locker.
Lego Club, 3 p.m., Galena Public Library, 601 S. Bench St., Galena, Ill.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
Dyersville Downtown Market, 8 a.m., Grassy square in between Xavier School and the North Fork of the Maquoketa River, 311 4th Ave. SE, Dyersville, Iowa. The Dyersville Downtown Market invites you to spend a Saturday with us. Whether you are coming to enjoy local cuisine or find a new outfit at a local boutique, we encourage everyone to support local.
Today
Loras College Dance Marathon Car Wash, 10 a.m., Theisen’s, 2900 Dodge St. A car wash event where donations support Loras College Dance Marathon benefitting the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Monday, Aug. 26
Galena City Council Meetings, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 101 Green St., Galena, Ill.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
B2B Referral Group, 8:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main St. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides? Look no further.
Speed Networking, 5 p.m., Dubuque Jaycee Center, 890 Iowa St. Get in front of other members of the community to find new networks and connections. Social starts at 5 p.m. Speed networking starts at 6:00. Must be 21. Please RSVP to dubuquejaycees@gmail.com
Wednesday, Aug. 28
BNI Dubuque Chapter, 11:30 a.m., Holiday Inn, 450 Main St. Details: Dave Elliott, 515-865-3862.
Thursday, Aug. 29
B2B-2 Referral Group, 8:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main Street. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides? Look no further.
Dubuque League of Women Voters, 6:30 p.m., Carnegie Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. This is a non-partisan issue. Fives times in American history the candidate receiving the most popular votes did not get the Electoral College vote. A change requires a Constitutional amendment.