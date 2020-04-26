LANCASTER, Wis. — The Grant County Board of Supervisors recently again agreed to delay the closing date for Kwik Trip to buy county property on the north side of the Lancaster.
The vote pushed back the closing date from May 1 to Aug. 4.
County Board Chairman Bob Keeney reported that Kwik Trip is waiting to close on the purchase of private property adjacent to the county property and wanted to close the purchase on both properties at the same time.
That means the new convenience store would not be built until 2021, he said.
Last week, Lancaster Common Council members approved a zoning change for the two county parcels that Kwik Trip is looking to purchase.
Kwik Trip would pay $300,000 for the county properties, with right of first refusal on two other county-owned parcels where the old Grant County Law Enforcement Center is located. The county is still using that building for its dispatch center and plans to hold onto it for at least the next two years, until a new communications tower is built.