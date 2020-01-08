MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Discussion continued this week as Jackson County officials continue to hash out plans for a new jail.
County supervisors hope to ask voters in March to sign off on the issuance of up to $6.85 million in bonds to pay for a new 50-bed facility. It would replace a 49-year-old structure that has been deemed insufficient by state officials.
Two previous bond measures have failed. Supervisors hope the next attempt will have a different result, enabling them to build on nearly 3 acres in the Timber City Industrial Park.
“We still need a jail. ... The Aug. 19 referendum failed (to reach a 60% supermajority) by 100 votes,” said Steve Schroeder, deputy chief of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, during a Jail Advisory Board meeting this week. “We had two escape from the jail two years ago by prying open the exercise yard gate. That kicked this off by the state. We are in dire straits.”
Dave Rivers, a local contractor, told board members there soon will be an empty hospital facility in Maquoketa. Jackson County Regional Health Center is building a new facility at the edge of the city that will open later this year.
John Hansen, of Midwest Consulting, said his group looked at the hospital and determined the necessary renovations would cost more than building new.
Judge Mark Lawson, a newcomer to the board, said he wanted to see a site that would include the jail and a new courthouse. He said the hospital site was “perfect and big enough.”
Supervisor Jack Willey said the supervisors will make the final decision on location.
“We looked at all these properties and determined the (industrial park) site is the best,” Willey said. “We have spent lots of money to update the courthouse and it will last quite awhile.”
Jail Advisory Board member Jon Thoms, of Bellevue, said the bottom line is taxpayers rejected a $6.5 million bond measure in August.
“What’s going to change?” Thoms asked. “How are we going to sell this to the taxpayers with a $6.9 million referendum?”
Supervisors have said State of Iowa officials will shut down the jail if the problems are not fixed. After the meeting, Sheriff Russ Kettmann said residents’ taxes will increase, whether it’s for a new facility or the cost of transporting inmates to other jails if the county jail is closed.