Dubuque Community School Board members will consider opening bids for the sale of two district properties at their meeting on Monday, July 18.
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road.
The board’s agenda includes consideration of a motion to open bids on the proposed sale of Fulton Elementary School and the Dubuque Soccer Complex. Bids for both properties would open July 19 and remain open for 30 days.
Fulton closed at the end of the school year after district officials cited falling enrollment, concerns about lower-than-desired state aid increases and a declining unspent balance. A recent appraisal valued the Fulton property at $890,000.
The district’s current lease with Dubuque Soccer Alliance, which pays $1 per year to use the soccer complex, expires in May 2023. School board members in May 2021 approved the nonrenewal of that lease, and district leaders said they intended to give the alliance the option to buy the land.
In January, an appraisal valued the soccer complex at $1.55 million, and in May, the alliance gave the district a letter stating its intent to purchase the property at that value.
Board members have disagreed at recent meetings over whether to prioritize a bid’s monetary value or a buyer’s intended use for the property when accepting a bid for the properties.
Also on the board’s agenda is adoption of facility belief statements for the district and approval of the quarterly budget report.
