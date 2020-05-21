Police said a Dubuque man was possibly injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday.
Christopher G. Coulson, 38, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, according to a police report obtained Wednesday.
The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of John F. Kennedy Road. The report states that Coulson was southbound when a northbound vehicle driven by Susan M. Bries, 72, of Dubuque, started making a left turn and hit Coulson’s vehicle.
She was cited with failure to yield upon left turn.