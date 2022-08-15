Iowa and Wisconsin maintained their positions among the top 10 states in an annual study examining the well-being of children.
The recently-released Annie E. Casey Foundation 2022 Kids Count Data Book examined how each state is performing in four categories: economic, education, health and family and community.
As in 2021, Iowa and Wisconsin ranked at ninth and 10th overall, respectively, while Illinois dropped two spots from last year to rank 23rd overall.
“It’s a good kind of temperature check on where things are at and gives us a good indication of how we’re doing against our peer groups,” said Cynthia Wehrenberg, youth impact coordinator at Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. “We’re doing well — number nine is a good place to be — but we always want to do better.”
The Annie E. Casey Foundation typically uses numbers from about two years earlier, the most-updated data available. However, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted data collection in 2020, so many of the report’s numbers this year come from 2019 data or five-year estimates from 2016 to 2020.
Looking at literacy
All three area states improved their positions in the education ranking — Iowa moved from 13th last year to 11th this year, Wisconsin rose from ninth to eighth, and Illinois climbed from 14th to 12th.
Wehrenberg said that while any statewide improvement is a positive sign, once data is updated from the pandemic era, the outlook might shift.
For example, in 2019, 65% of Iowa fourth-graders were not proficient in reading, while 67% of the state’s eighth-graders were not proficient in math, according to the report. In the wake of pandemic-era school closures and hybrid learning, those numbers may look different today.
“We don’t want to lose sight on the areas we need to improve on,” Wehrenberg said. “Our kids still need support and help from a health and overall education perspective.”
She said the community foundation’s Every Child Reads program, which focuses on helping students achieve reading proficiency by the end of third grade, this year has emphasized the importance of summer learning. Staff have partnered with community organizations to distribute about 550 books and summer reading journals to Dubuque children.
“We’ve also been working with community partners to give them tips and ideas on how to incorporate basic literacy into their existing programs,” she said.
T.J. Potts, superintendent of the East Dubuque, Ill., school district, said district leaders saw positive changes in elementary students’ reading scores during the past few years after implementing smaller class sizes as part of their pandemic precautions.
“Whenever your student-to-staff ratio is smaller, there’s definite benefits to it,” he said.
Brain health in focus
For the first time this year, the Kids Count Data Book included a look at children’s brain health, connecting the ranking’s traditional indicators to data on young people’s mental and emotional stability from the National Survey of Children’s Health.
Nationally, the percentage of children ages 3 to 17 who had ever been diagnosed with or reported to have anxiety or depression by a doctor or health care provider increased by 25.5% from 2016 to 2020.
Iowa and Wisconsin also saw diagnoses of anxiety and depression increase during those years, with numbers jumping by 16.7% in Iowa and 24.8% in Wisconsin.
“It’s definitely something that we’ve had our focus on over the last couple years,” Wehrenberg said, adding that she believes the pandemic exacerbated existing brain health concerns. “ … (Brain health) is a big component of a child being able to come to school ready to learn, removing as many barriers as possible.”
She said that last year, the foundation published a book called “Be a Healthy You! In Dubuque,” focusing on ways kids and parents can promote positive physical, cognitive and social-emotional development for area youth. Copies of the book were distributed to all kindergarteners in Dubuque Community Schools and Holy Family Catholic Schools during the 2021-2022 school year, and the foundation plans to give out more this fall, including copies in Spanish and Marshallese.
In contrast to Iowa and Wisconsin, Illinois saw the number of children diagnosed with anxiety or depression fall by nearly 17% from 2016-2020.
Potts said he feels that positive trend may be due to a recent statewide emphasis on student social-emotional well-being.
“The state had a lot of grant money and resources based on (social-emotional learning) beginning four or five years ago, and it was something that every school was having to address in their professional development, he said. “I think prior to COVID, there was a push for it (in Illinois), and when COVID brought an even greater awareness of it … we had a little bit of a jump start on other states.”
