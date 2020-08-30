PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Although two of his vertebrae were broken, a rough landing on a trampoline has not shaken Nick Pease’s humor.
The 35-year-old Platteville resident is regaining the use of his fingers and strengthening his legs, all the while taking fashion to new heights with knee-high compression socks and a “sweet caterpillar” above his upper lip.
“The mustache is coming in beautifully,” Pease told supporters in a video posted to social media in late July. “That’s pretty much what I’m looking forward to, how sweet my moo-stache is going to be.”
Pease, who owns The Public House and Nick’s bars in Platteville, suffered a spinal injury July 10 and was airlifted to University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in Madison.
“I actually landed on the trampoline, not on the side,” he said in another video. “I heard a pop. My hands and feet went numb. I freaked out.”
Pease underwent an eight-hour surgery in which pins were inserted into his neck, and he has spent weeks recovering in Madison.
He could not be reached by the Telegraph Herald for comment, but since the accident, Pease has provided near-weekly updates on a Facebook page started by friend Jessica Munz. She sought to galvanize the community to assist him, his partner, Jackie Baumgart, and their boys.
“Nick’s such a great guy, and it’s been amazing to see the community come together,” Munz said.
Love and friendship might be intangible qualities that cannot be quantified, but an online fundraising campaign Munz launched netted nearly $45,000, which will assist Pease’s family with medical expenses.
Over the course of a week, friends and family also organized a meal train, golf outing and sale of apparel emblazoned with the motto, “Nick Strong. Fight like the Irish.”
And then there is Nick’s new home.
About 30 people had a hand completing work on a house that Nick recently purchased and was renovating prior to the accident, said Jessica’s husband, Ryan Munz.
“There is a bunch of bad stuff going on, but it’s nice to know that good stuff is happening,” Ryan said.
He said Nick defies expectations when faced with challenges, whether it be building a business or remodeling a home.
“He’s a dreamer, a big thinker. He always finds a way to figure it out,” Ryan said.
But Nick’s most important quality is his attitude.
“I think he welcomes everybody and makes you feel like an individual, and he makes you feel important,” Ryan said.
Nick, who is using an electric wheelchair, said the duration of his rehabilitation depends both on his work ethic and the steady passage of time.
A week after his fall, he expressed thanks as he lay stationary in his hospital bed, his neck scaffolded by a plastic and foam collar.
“I don’t know how I had all you guys tricked,” Nick said. “Absolutely crazy. You’re such good people.”