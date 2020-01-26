DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Responding to the concerns of volunteer emergency medical service departments, Southwest Wisconsin lawmakers have introduced a package of bills intended to help rural providers thicken their ranks.
“We’ve got equipment. We’ve got money. We just don’t have the people,” said state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, who introduced the proposed legislation earlier this month. “The key is volunteers. Getting bodies.”
But pushback from the state’s EMS association — which argues that the bills attempt to develop a solution from “the wrong end” by lowering standards — highlights what legislators characterize as a rural-urban divide.
“In rural areas we have people who are willing and able to volunteer, but government is boxing them in with unnecessary and burdensome regulations,” said state Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, who co-sponsored the legislative proposals along with Reps. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, and Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua.
REGULATORY BURDEN?
The bills at issue would prohibit the state from requiring first responders to take the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians exam and would alter ambulance stocking and staffing requirements.
Marklein described the NREMT test as a burden that dissuades potential EMS recruits.
“Some people are not good test-takers,” he said, noting that the exam would still be required for emergency medical technicians and paramedics.
But Marc Cohen, executive director of the Wisconsin EMS Association, said a uniform certification exam requires that first responders be held to the same educational standards regardless of where they received training in Wisconsin’s technical college system, where the quality of instruction can vary.
“Why do we keep reducing the expectation level of training and licensing in order to throw more bodies at (EMS)?” he said.
Cohen also questioned the benefit of loosening ambulance stocking regulations.
In Wisconsin, EMS departments and their members are licensed at different levels. The types of services a practitioner can administer cannot exceed the level at which his or her department is licensed, even if that member is individually licensed to a higher level.
In a previous legislative session, Marklein saw the successful passage of a law that permits EMS providers to administer all services regardless of the licensure level of the department.
The new measure would allow practitioners to administer all services for which they are licensed even if the ambulance is not stocked with the equipment necessary for them to do so.
Another proposal permits ambulances that are transferring patients between facilities to be staffed by a licensed EMT and a second person certified in CPR but who lacks additional medical training. Currently, an interfacility transport requires at least two EMS personnel or more advanced practitioners.
Marklein called the transports “low-risk,” but Cohen said properly loading and moving such patients is a trained skill.
PAIDMarklein said the bills stemmed from ideas shared during listening-sessions with volunteer EMS departments in southwest Wisconsin.
In an interview, Dickeyville Rescue Squad providers said their greatest challenge is locating new volunteers.
“Because of the time constraints that are put on people in regards to their work, their family and their lives, it’s hard for people to take a class and become an EMT or first responder,” said Dallas Dietzel, EMS chief.
The volunteer service, which consists of the about 15 members, partners with the nearby Jamestown First Responders. Dietzel said he likely would see more recruits if the NREMT ceased to be a requirement, but he views the shortage as an increasing problem.
“Instead of being all volunteers, we might have to become paid someday,” he said.
Cohen said that if lawmakers truly want to assist rural departments, they would increase state funding, including Medicaid reimbursement.
Rates have not been increased in Wisconsin since 2008 and the association along with the Professional Ambulance Association of Wisconsin, Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin and Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs’ Association have lobbied for a $6 million boost. The increase would fund Medicaid reimbursement at the same rate as Medicare, which has seen annual adjustments to reflect increased health care costs.
The Wisconsin EMS Association supports another bill introduced by Marklein that would increase state assistance for departments by about $240,000 during the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years. The dollars may be used for training, examinations, equipment and supplies.
Although Wisconsin townships must provide their residents with EMS service either by creating their own agency or contracting for it, volunteer departments generally are left to raise funds to maintain operations.
“Rural Wisconsin is forced to have pancake breakfasts, chili dumps and spaghetti suppers in order to fund their medical care,” Cohen said. “Because there are not enough bodies in this state that are willing to work for free, it is amazing that EMS survives.”