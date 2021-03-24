Dubuque Public Works Department staff plan to expand their use of tipper cart trash and recycling bins in the coming year to continue the city’s trajectory toward automated trash collection.
The department is requesting $40,000 to purchase additional recycling and trash carts, along with an additional $5,000 to purchase a tipper-cart cleaning system, in the fiscal year 2022 budget. City Manager Mike Van Milligen recommended approval of the requests.
The proposal was presented to City Council members this week during a budget hearing session. The meeting was the last to be held before tonight’s public hearing on the proposed budget. A finalized budget must be approved by the end of this month.
The city has offered tipper carts — which are city-owned and can be grabbed with a robotic arm on a collection truck — as a way to move toward automated trash collection. During last year’s budget process, the city approved spending $40,000 to purchase a robotic arm for a collection truck but abandoned a larger measure that would have required residents to use city-provided trash carts, instead opting to allow residents to enroll voluntarily.
Anderson Sainci, the city’s resource management coordinator, said tipper carts are growing in popularity. The recycling carts in particular have provided a more convenient option over the city’s smaller recycling bins.
The city has issued about 2,500 64-gallon tipper carts so far, along with about 500 94-gallon carts. Smaller options have also been made available.
With the proposed funding requests, the city would be able to distribute the carts to another 717 customers.
“I do want to urge citizens to try those tipper carts,” said Council Member Dave Resnick. “They are built like a tank and have large wheels, and they are very reasonably priced.”
Other highlights from the budget hearing include:
Water Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $10,649,343
- Expenditures projected: $10,641,127
- Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 6.6% decrease
- Tax support requested: None, funded through operating revenue
- Tax support current year: None, funded through operating revenue
- Employment change: No net employment changes. There are the equivalent of 26.07 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages include $97,825 for the creation of the water operations supervisor position. As part of the improvement package, the city would eliminate the water plant operator position, resulting in a net cost of $17,383. The position would provide for day-to-day oversight of operations.
Water & Resource Recovery Center
- Revenue or resources projected: $13,913,564
- Expenditures projected: $13,906,776
- Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 2.4% increase
- Tax support requested: None, funded by operating revenue
- Tax support current year: None, funded by operating revenue
- Employment change: No employment changes. There are the equivalent of 15 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $71,500 to pay for an arc flash risk assessment of 17 lift stations and the Water Resource & Recovery Center. The assessment provides data and analysis on workplace electrical safety.
Public Works Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $16,241,991
- Expenditures projected: $17,290,068
- Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 4.8% increase
- Tax support requested: $1,048,077
- Tax support current year: $1,019,062
- Employment change: No employment changes. There are the equivalent of 93.28 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages include $5,300 for the purchase of hands-free headsets; $8,268 for the purchase of 20 electric logging devices to monitor vehicles for proper maintenance; $35,000 for the purchase of additional trash tipper carts; $5,000 for the purchase of additional recycling tipper carts; $5,000 for the purchase of a tipper cart cleaning system; $10,000 for the addition of a 40-yard recycling roll-off container at Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency; $6,700 for the addition of a 20-yard glass recycling container to expand the glass collection program; $6,500 for the purchase of an equipment press; $22,000 for the purchase of a grapple bucket for loading tires more efficiently; $1,500 for the landfill foreperson to participate in the Dale Carnegie Leadership training.
Engineering Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $4,411,603
- Expenditures projected: $6,014,181
- Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 1% decrease
- Tax support requested: $1,602,578
- Tax support current year: $1,700,687
- Employment change: Creating a new utility locator position; transferring the architect intern position from the public information office budget to the engineering department budget; and transferring additional staff from the building services department to engineering, including facilities manager, maintenance worker and custodial staff. One civil engineer position would be also added. The changes would result in a total of the equivalent of 38.94 full-time employees.
Recommended improvement packages: $35,386 for the creation of a part-time utility locator position to assist with locating buried city utilities; $7,500 for upgrading from a compact car to a small sport utility vehicle or pickup truck for traffic operations staff; and $10,000 to maintain and rehabilitate detention basins.