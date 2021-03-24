Public hearing

A public hearing on the City of Dubuque's fiscal year 2022 budget will be held virtually at 6:30 p.m. today.

It will be aired on Mediacom cable channels 8 and 117.2, streamed live and archived at cityofdubuque.org/media and streamed live on the city’s Facebook page. Members of the public can join at global.gotomeeting.com/join/337661181 or by calling 877-568-4106. The access code is 337-661-181. All comments must be accompanied by a name and address