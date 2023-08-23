The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Kim M. Kessler, 49, of 675 Lorimer St., was arrested at 9:34 a.m. Monday at her residence on a charge of child endangerment.
  • A case of unauthorized use of a credit card resulting in the theft of $700 was reported at 5:16 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Anamosa Drive.
  • Theft of electronic equipment worth $3,580 was reported at 9:09 a.m. Monday from the 1200 block of Highland Place.