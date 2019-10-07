Lights in memory of lost loved ones are available for purchase for this year’s Hillcrest Family Services Reflections in the Park display at Louis Murphy Park in Dubuque.
The annual event is a fundraiser for Hillcrest.
Refections in the Park drew more than 13,000 cars and an estimated 51,800 visitors in 2018, according to a press release.
Contact Darlene Bolsinger at darlene.bolsinger@hillcrest-fs.org or by calling 563-845-0378 for more information about the "Memory Lane" memorial lights.
Submissions are due by Friday.